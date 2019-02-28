Iowa university residence hall occupancy rates drop

After years of running overcapacity residence systems — with students on waitlists, crowded in temporary residence hall lobbies, and housed in leased off-campus properties — all three of Iowa’s public universities are projecting occupancy rates below 100 percent for at least the next five years.

The shift is the result of a residence hall building boom initiated in response to surging enrollment at Iowa State University and University of Iowa, paired with a recent slowdown — and even decrease — in that student growth.

For UI and ISU, the residence system right-sizing comes as somewhat of a relief, in that it allows the institutions to let go of off-campus leases and, at least at Iowa, shelve the use of hallway lobbies as temporary housing confines.

University of Northern Iowa, though, for years has been below capacity and employing efforts to increase numbers. To date those haven’t worked, with a 2017 report showing 96 percent occupancy with a goal of 98 percent occupancy by 2022.

UNI’s residence system occupancy this year is 81 percent, well below its projection.

University of Iowa’s occupancy rate sits around 91 percent, where it’s expected to stay for the next five years. Iowa State’s is around 100 percent this year but projected to fall to between 97 and 99 percent in the coming years.

Iowa State houses the most students in its residence system, with 11,401 this year — or 33 percent of its 34,992 enrollment. UI houses 6,078 students — or 18 percent of its 32,948 students. UNI houses 3,558, or 32 percent of its 11,212 students.

And each system, citing “a unique competitive environment with individual capital and operational needs,” is asking the Board of Regents to approve rate increases for the next academic year. Although each institution offers a variety of room and board options with varying rates and amenities, proposed rates for a standard double room without air and a standard meal plan are proposed to increase nearly two percent at UI and ISU and about three percent at UNI.

At UI, that amounts to a $187 increase for a total $9,783 in the 2020 budget year. Gross revenue that year is expected to increase $1.3 million at UI and $1.7 million at ISU. UNI, with its projected occupancy dip, is expecting a revenue decrease of about $235,500.

The universities justify rate increases and create budgets based on occupancy projections and also upgrade and maintenance needs.

“Over the past several years, capital spending for replacement and repair projects has consistently increased and have averaged approximately $10 million per year,” according to the University of Iowa’s five-year residence system plan. “Over the past 15 years, every restroom in the system was renovated to provide privacy.”

The Board of Regents on Thursday granted UI permission to proceed with planning for an $8.5 million renovation of Hillcrest Residence Hall. That project would replace floors, walls, and ceilings in the 80-year-old dorms student rooms, corridors, lounges, and elevator lobbies.

Officials expect the work — funded through University Housing Renewal and Improvement funds — will take four summers, begin in the summer of 2020.