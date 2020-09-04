University of Iowa reports another 253 student COVID-19 cases

IOWA CITY — In just two days, the University of Iowa has added 253 more self-reported cases of COVID-19 among students, bringing the total just two weeks into the fall semester to 1,395 — among the highest in the nation.

It also reported three more employee cases, for 19 total, and framed the news an “improvement” after a “disappointing spike in COVID-19 cases last week.”

“Both Johnson County and the University of Iowa are seeing an improvement in the number of daily positive cases,” according to a UI campus message. “UI Health Care administrators say the numbers have started to plateau.”

The report comes days after nearly 1,000 UI faculty, staff, and students pledged to participate in a “sickout” by calling in sick to protest the UI administration’s refusal to move all classes online — like it did mid-March when the pandemic first arrived in Iowa.

UI officials could not confirm how many actually participated in the sickout, but in an open letter to administrators, protest organizers reported being flooded with messages and stories of how the campus’ reopening was negatively impacting their lives.

“Every faculty member we spoke to had at least one student with COVID-19 in their classes,” according to that letter. “Several told us that more than 10 percent of their students were in quarantine. A faculty member told us that she doesn’t know how to prepare for the possibility that one of her students may pass away this semester.”

UI officials say they’re monitoring several metrics in deciding how to proceed with the semester — which is being offered in a hybrid fashion, with about 76 percent of classes online.

And, on Friday, they reported several metrics are “holding steady,” including staffing levels, residence hall capacity, classroom availability, testing supplies for symptomatic patients, contract tracing efforts, protective equipment supplies, and cleaning and disinfecting materials.

“We are encouraged by the improvement, but urge you to remain diligent about avoiding large crowds and social gatherings or the number of positive cases will again increase,” according to the message, which came after students earlier this month were seen crowded in bars without masks or social distancing.

“Please wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance,” according to the message. “Your health and the fall semester depend on it.”

According to the message, UI administrators will “continue to monitor the positive case rate and will make necessary adjustments if the rate increases.”

“Any adjustment will be made in coordination with the Johnson County Public Health, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the Board of Regents, State of Iowa.”

The University of Northern Iowa also on Friday updated their campus COVID-19 tally by adding another 35 cases — bringing the total to 105 three weeks into the semester. But those new cases are for a period with an end date that has not yet arrived — Sunday.

And UNI’s faculty union on Thursday sent an email to fellow faculty and also administrators voicing concern about data the campus is releasing.

“The data reported are only for tests given at the Student Health Center,” according to the letter. “They don’t include self-reported or tests reported to the county.”

UNI isn’t breaking down its numbers by students and employees — like at UI and Iowa State, which also both are reporting positive tests from campus testing and from self-reported positives received off site, like through Test Iowa.

“The university is claiming that sharing more data would violate privacy laws, but we don’t buy it,” according to UNI’s United Faculty leadership. “Check out COVID dashboards at other universities, cities, and counties who do openly share much more. United Faculty has filed a formal information request for access to more data and is prepared to file a Prohibited Practice Complaint if necessary.”

The New York Times this week published a map tracking coronavirus cases at U.S. colleges and universities, finding more than 51,000 cases on more than 1,020 campuses. The highest tally it was reporting as of Thursday was 1,367 for the University of Alabama system.

The system’s COVID dashboard on Friday was reporting its main University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa had 1,201 cases through Aug. 27.

Iowa State, upon its last COVID-19 numbers update Monday, was reporting 1,036 self-reported student cases — including those confirmed through required move-in testing and via on- and off-campus testing.

Iowa State as of Monday was reporting nearly 750 members of its faculty, staff, and student community were in isolation after becoming sick or testing positive. Another nearly 800 were in quarantine for having been exposed.

UI is not reporting total members of its campus community in quarantine and isolation, although it reported Friday that 97 residence hall students are in isolation and 15 residence hall students are in quarantine.

All three campuses are holding space for isolation and quarantine needs.

Although Iowa State is not reporting how many students are isolating or quarantining in its halls, the campus is reporting only 18 percent and 31 percent of its quarantine and isolation room capacity is in use.

UNI is not reporting isolation and quarantine numbers for students or in its halls.

