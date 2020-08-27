Iowa university communities respond to bar closures due to rise in COVID-19 cases

IOWA CITY — Thursday’s state order closing bars and nightclubs in six counties — including university communities where students in recent days have been seen mingling in and outside establishments without masks or distance — brings relief to some and new peril to others facing another shutdown.

“Everyone is trying to basically come back from the closures and the lack of business during the spring,” said Leah Cohen, owner of Iowa City-based restaurant-bar Bo James. “And then you get this happening. There are many businesses that will not survive.”

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, though, praised the governor’s Thursday order shuttering bars, taverns, nightclubs, and breweries in Johnson, Story, Black Hawk, Linn, Dallas, and Polk counties effective at 5 p.m. through Sept. 20.

“I would like to thank Governor Kim Reynolds for her recent action regarding bars and gatherings larger than 10 people,” Harreld said in a statement. “Without those actions I was very concerned about the rise in cases and the upcoming weekend.”

Iowa City Council member Laura Bergus said she too is thankful for the order that comes as COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state — adding 1,477 more Thursday, an all-time high for new positives in a 24-hour period.

Johnson County, home to UI and Iowa City, added 338 new cases Thursday — more than tripling its previous record of 107 in a day, which it set Thursday. That 338 tally is the most any county has seen in a 24-hour span, bringing Johnson’s seven-day average to a record 115.

“I’m just relieved,” Laura Bergus told The Gazette about the bars closure. “I’m sure this is going to be incredibly hard for our community in a lot of different ways. But thank goodness.”

In addition to the surge in cases across Iowa and in its public university communities, the state on Thursday added 18 deaths, including two in Johnson County.

In her news conference, Gov. Reynolds reported the spike has been driven by young adults ages 19 to 24, with 23 percent of all new cases in the state over the last two weeks falling in that range.

In Johnson County, during that time period, 58 percent of new cases have been in that group. And 67 percent of new cases in the last two weeks in Story County — home to Iowa State University — have been among 19- to 24-year-olds.

In just the last week, 69 percent of Johnson’s new cases have been among those young adults. The comparable percentage is 74 in Story County.

“This trend also, as we all know, isn’t unique to Iowa,” Reynolds said. “It’s happening across the Midwest and across the country.”

Reynolds said she spoke with the public university presidents Wednesday morning “to discuss what they’re seeing on campus and in their communities, as well as what their needs are going forward.”

“I really do appreciate the work that’s being done by all of our Iowa colleges and universities, especially those who have taken strong positions on holding students accountable for violating social distancing norms through large parties or gatherings,” she said. “We are actively working to bring the Test Iowa resources to college campuses to again assist them in meeting their testing needs.”

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen has publicly scolded students for violating face covering and distancing requirements, threatening suspension, as has University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook. UI President Harreld had focused his criticism on the downtown bars — at least until Thursday, following Reynolds’ comments and her new bar-closure order.

Harreld in a statement noted everyone must take responsibility to wear face coverings, socially distance, and wash their hands.

“Students’ actions on and off campus can and will impact their standing at the university,” he said.

All three of Iowa’s public universities brought tens of thousands of students and employees back to campus this fall, despite the pandemic, for a hybrid semester prioritizing in-person learning but also supplementing with online instruction.

UI students, faculty, and staff in recent weeks pleaded with administrators to make an about-face and go online-only — where the campuses had been since mid-March. But administrators rejected those calls in advocating for student choice, and they spent months and millions of dollars planning for as safe a return to face-to-face learning as possible.

But the campuses — before even a week of classes — reported hundreds of positive cases and students forced into isolation and quarantine. Although the universities had hoped students would voluntarily comply with directions to distance and wear face coverings, many have not and been seen in recent weeks partying in and outside bars unprotected and shoulder-to-shoulder.

Business response

That prompted Harreld’s earlier criticism of the bars, but Iowa City business owners and advocates told The Gazette on Thursday the vast majority have been complying with mask mandates and distancing orders, offering hand sanitizer and upping cleaning protocols. Others have run into complexities — like how limiting capacity inside can lead to long lines of waiting students congregating in the streets and sidewalks.

“As a business owner in downtown Iowa City, it is not my obligation to make sure a college student has a mask on outside of my premise,” Bo James owner Cohen said, adding that even so the bars had resolved to crack down.

“We had all pretty much decided we were going to take care of it this weekend and try and make these people wear masks,” Cohen said, citing months of preparation and effort they’ve put into making pandemic operations work.

She criticized the letter Harreld sent placing blame on bars and restaurants.

“Everyone needs to take responsibility for what’s going on, including the University of Iowa president,” she said. “They were not at all prepared for what happened, and I left a message there this morning.”

Nancy Bird, executive director of the Iowa City Downtown District, said downtown is more than just bars and that these types of closures have trickledown effects to the robust restaurant community, retail operation, salon, design, architect, and other business offices and operations.

“Ninety-eight percent have been working overtime to support a safe setting,” she said. “We need community now more than ever. We need to keep up some semblance of spending to support business — in the safest way possible — because a second round of closures is really dire.”

UNI President Mark Nook on Thursday — like Harreld — praised the governor’s closures.

“Today’s action by the governor will help our community protect against the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “It supports the effort already underway by the university and many establishments across the Cedar Valley to protect the health and safety of our community.”

But the Cedar Falls-based College Hill Partnership issued a statement arguing the shutdown won’t have the desired effect.

“When you start dispersing groups of people who want to be in a social setting, it will just move them from one area to the next,” according to the group statement, referencing the looming threat of more house parties. “At least when they are physically within the four walls of a bar, that establishment has an obligation to keep patrons separate and socially distanced.”

House parties

The governor’s new order allows shuttered bars to continue selling alcohol for off-premises consumption. And it lets restaurants that get a majority of their revenue from food to stay open so long as they stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m.

And while community leaders are glad for the help in cracking down on violations in businesses, many also acknowledge the concern students might migrate to nearby neighborhoods for house parties.

“I presume that it will,” Iowa City Council member Bergus said, noting though that police have more enforcement tools there — like disorderly house citations. “But I worry about city staff safety. I worry about having to interface, to ask people to disperse.”

Iowa City Police Sgt. Derek Frank said only that police are working to determine how to best respond to the order and deploy their resources.

Not enough

Some responding to Thursday’s state order said it’s too little too late — as thousands become infected at an alarming rate.

The Cedar Falls business collective, for one, argued Reynolds’ proclamation places the burden “on a few instead of asking a small sacrifice from all.”

“This new order demonstrates a void of leadership without implementing a mask mandate,” according to the College Hill Partnership.

Iowa City Council member Janice Weiner said the emergency her community now faces — forcing K-12 kids to start their school year online, community college students to do the same, and businesses to shutter — could have been avoided.

“She waited so long to act that we were at the point of having to use this sledgehammer,” Weiner said. “Not all bars and bar owners are bad actors, right … But basically we’re at the point of emergency here.”

The governor keeps looking in the “review mirror,” Weiner said, voicing concern this week’s mitigation measures aren’t going to be enough.

“I think the university needs to go 100 percent remote.”

