Education

Iowa universities face rising mental health needs

Schools respond to rising demand for services

The Pentacrest, including the Old Capitol, Jessup Hall, Macbride Hall, MacLean Hall, and Schaeffer Hall, in an aerial photograph in Iowa City on Thursday, July 14, 2016. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The Pentacrest, including the Old Capitol, Jessup Hall, Macbride Hall, MacLean Hall, and Schaeffer Hall, in an aerial photograph in Iowa City on Thursday, July 14, 2016. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

AMES — Demand for mental health services on college campuses nationwide has spiked over the past decade, and the same is true at Iowa’s public universities, according to a report before the Board of Regents on Wednesday.

Compounding the increase in students seeking help at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa is the degree of services they seek. More students are arriving on campus already using counseling or psychiatric services they started during middle or high school.

“We see a higher severity of student needs around mental health, and definitely that increased demand and static resources has created a challenge to expand services on our campuses,” ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Health and Wellness Erin Baldwin told the board.

Boosting resources and support for all types of student health and well-being services is paramount, according the regents’ mental health report, in that it’s “inextricably linked to student academic success, retention and persistence to graduation.”

Research presented Wednesday shows stress and anxiety are the top factors affecting undergraduate academic performance at Iowa’s three public universities, according to National College Health Assessment data. Also making the top 10 are sleep difficulties and depression, with 23 percent of students reporting sleep-related issues at Iowa State, and 20 percent at the UI reporting depression-related struggles.

All three campuses are addressing the growing mental health needs of their respective student bodies with a variety of initiatives and programmatic innovations.

The University of Iowa, for example, is adding suicide-prevention training to its slate of onboarding requirements for new students. Every incoming first-year student will be required to take the training that will, among other things, provide information on how to spot signs a person is suicidal and help, according to UI Counseling Service Director Barry Schreier.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Suicide-related indicators jumped on the UI campus, according to the most-recent 2018 National College Health Assessment report. The percentage of students reporting self-harm in the past 12 months rose from 5.7 percent in 2017 to 9 percent; the percentage who reported seriously considering suicide spike from 8.4 percent to 13.4 percent; and the rate of those who actually attempted suicide more than doubled from 1.4 percent to 4 percent.

UI additionally is providing “student in distress” training for faculty and staff and increasing its efforts to embed counselors across campuses — currently with six locations, including residence halls and colleges.

Iowa State has rolled out several initiatives and campaigns, including programming for “Body Image and Eating Disorder Awareness Week,” which started Monday. It’s employed a Crisis Text Line and tapped a suicide prevention grant.

It’s added five new practitioners, a mental health advocate on the ISU police force, and a well-being space in the library.

UNI has added self-care workshops; liaison counselors for international, transgender and minority students; and “student in distress” and companion guides.

l Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

CONTINUE READING

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Snow day reprieve for Iowa schools looking unlikely

Snow days extend Cedar Rapids school year to June 5

Growing Clear Creek Amana district hunts for new high school site

Iowa schools could forego hiring nurses under proposed legislation

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Woodbury County GOP offers support for Steve King, chides House GOP leaders

Should local-option sales tax for street repairs be continued?

University of Iowa Community Credit Union eyeing 'GreenState' as new name

Crime victims' rights amendment moves ahead in Iowa Legislature

Grassley: Cohen has 'lied to Congress before'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.