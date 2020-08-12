Education

School districts assess damage after storms slam Eastern Iowa

Outages delay work in already hectic schedule

Kennedy High School experienced “extensive” storm damage Monday afternoon, Kennedy Principal Jason Kline said on Twitter. Here, the roof of the high school’s Performing Arts Center hangs down in front of the building. (Grace/The Gazette)

While Eastern Iowa school districts assess damage done to school property, some districts including the Cedar Rapids Community School District and Linn-Mar are postponing preservice days for teachers who were supposed to return this week.

The Cedar Rapids school board also not rescheduled a meeting where it was expected to vote on postponing the first day of school from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31.

College Community School District still is assessing the storm’s impacts on programming, Superintendent Doug Wheeler said in an email.

Iowa City schools see minor damage

The Iowa City Community School District experienced minor tree damage to Shimek and Wickham Elementary schools, said schools communication director Kristen Pedersen.

A school board meeting Tuesday night was canceled because of power outages and rescheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The school board is expected to continue discussions on return-to- learn plans.

Last month, the board voted to delay the first day of school from Aug. 24, to Sept. 8 because of the coronavirus.

Marion delays start for teachers

Staff in the Linn-Mar district were scheduled to return to preservice work Tuesday, but the first day was delayed until Monday, Linn-Mar communications director Kevin Fry said.

The Marion Independent School District is assessing each school building, Superintendent Janelle Brouwer said in an email. The most extensive damage is at Marion High School.

Brouwer said across district buildings, there are leaking roofs, trees down and some fencing and bleachers damaged.

“Without electricity, it is difficult to fully assess the interior damage,” Brouwer said.

CLEAR CREEK AMANA

Officials with the Clear Creek Amana Community School District were not aware of any structural damage to school buildings as of Tuesday. They are waiting for roof inspections.

There are some trees down and superficial damage to buildings, officials said in an email.

New teacher orientation started Monday, and all other teachers begin preservice next week. New teacher orientation was postponed and will continue Thursday.

The district expects to be reconnected to the internet before Aug. 24, the first day of school.

In an email, officials said if not, it would be a “huge concern and requiring re-examining our delivery.”

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

 

