Iowa State University settles 4-H discrimination case

IOWA CITY — The state has agreed to a settle a hotly-contested harassment and discrimination case with a former Iowa State University employee who accused superiors of discriminating against him, rebuffing concerns about discrimination within its extension and outreach programming, and fostering an environment “more accommodating to discriminatory behavior.”

John-Paul Chaisson-Cardenas sued the state of Iowa and several ISU administrators in April 2019 for a list of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation complaints related to his time as Iowa 4-H leader in the ISU Extension and Outreach Services Office. The state on Oct. 22 agreed to pay Chaisson-Cardenas a gross settlement total of $550,000 — with $60,000 going directly to Chaisson-Cardenas via check and another $270,000 funding future periodic payments in the amount of $2,915.49 monthly through 2029.

The last $220,000 will cover attorney fees.

Iowa State, in making the deal, did not admit any wrongdoing, according to the settlement, which stipulated, “We have nonetheless determined that it would be in the best interests of the state to resolve this matter to avoid the cost and risk of trial.”

According to Chaisson-Chardenas’ lawsuit, he’s of Native American and Guatemalan ancestry and was told upon his hire in July 2014 that helping Iowa 4-H reach a more diverse population and become more inclusive was among his most important goals.

But, according to his allegations, the workplace environment changed with new leadership in 2017 — becoming more conducive to discrimination. He reports being subjected to comments like, “He only cares about working with Latino youth because he is Latino,” and “We need to have a real American leading 4-H,” according to the lawsuit.

Other extension employees, along with ISU staff and students, said they too were the target of similar actions, Chaisson-Chardenas alleged. When he reported incidents to supervisors, according to the lawsuit, they chastised him for “overreacting.”

Incidents he lays out in the lawsuit include:

One occasion during the 2017 Iowa State Fair when Chaisson-Chardenas asked the Iowa Hereford Breeders Association to remove a sign it posted boasting “Every Calf Deserves a White Face” featuring “the body of a white child wearing a 4-H T-shirt, with a cut-out space for a participant’s face.”

He also referenced a highly-publicized incident in September 2017 involving a group of young people in Creston who donned white hoods and took up weapons, “in apparent homage to the Ku Klux Klan and set a cross afire in an open field.”

Chaisson-Chardenas learned four of the five youths involved were recent or active members of Iowa 4-H and emailed supervisors to ask how they intended to handle the issue, according to the lawsuit.

They “made it clear that they did not intend to respond,” and one told him “he was overreacting,” according to the lawsuit.

That same month, Chaisson-Chardenas filed a complaint over several incidents “where applicants of color had not been hired by ISU (Extension and Outreach), in spite of having excellent qualifications.”

And Chaisson-Chardenas also reported discrimination around his efforts to craft a new transgender youth policy.

“On August 2, 2018, Chaisson-Chardenas … was told that he was being fired because ‘his inclusion work was getting in the way of our extension work,’” according to the lawsuit. “The termination letter provided simply stated that the university was exercising its right to fire plaintiff as an at-will employee.”

Iowa State, according to the lawsuit, later released a statement to the Des Moines Register noting Chaisson-Chardenas had a “documented inability to foster a positive and collaborative work environment ... [and] a tendency to focus on individual tactical projects while neglecting the overall strategic direction of the Iowa 4-H program.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com