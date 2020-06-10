Iowa State, UNI to start fall semester early, end before Thanksgiving

Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa students will start this upcoming fall semester a week early and wrap the day before Thanksgiving in November, according to new plans emerging this week for an unprecedented academic year amid a global pandemic.

The details, made public Wednesday, include other mitigation and spread-prevention measures like contact tracing and changes to class sizes, course delivery methods, and housing and building occupancy rates.

“We are making every effort to maximize in-person learning and the student learning experiences that are a defining characteristic of an Iowa State education,” ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement. “Adjusting the calendar will allow us to complete the semester before Thanksgiving and minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 due to holiday travel.”

All three of Iowa’s public university campuses — along with its private colleges and institutions across the country — canceled face-to-face instruction mid-March and moved all curriculum online. The campuses also curtailed in-person meetings, activities, and events — including athletics and commencement ceremonies.

They shuttered buildings and ordered employees work from home, when possible.

As the campuses are blinking back to life this summer — with some research labs reopening and some faculty and administrative staff returning — each university has formed teams and committees focused on returning students to campus for the fall semester.

The University of Iowa has not yet released details about its plans for fall — although Board of Regents President Michael Richards this month reiterated students will be back on all three of its campuses.

At the top of the list of details ISU and UNI made public Wednesday is the semester start shift to Aug. 17 — instead of Aug. 24, which still is listed as the start of fall classes for UI.

The last day of the fall semester at ISU and UNI now is scheduled to be Nov. 25. UI still lists its last day as Dec. 18, with finals week starting Dec. 14. With the earlier start date, ISU and UNI will hold classes on Labor Day.

“We’ve made several important decisions, but our work is ongoing,” according to John Lawrence, vice president for ISU Extension and Outreach and chair of the fall planning committee.

That group — along with planning teams at UI and UNI — has been meeting daily for weeks in hopes of getting students, faculty, and staff back on campus safely, even as the COVID-19 crisis continues to infect and kill Iowans daily.

“What we know about COVID-19 will change between now and when classes start in August,” Lawrence said in a statement. “We are working through a variety of issues to make sure the university is prepared.”

Classroom-specific changes Iowa State and UNI are planning for the fall include reducing the number of students allowed in a classroom; requiring students and professors wear face coverings; and modifying time periods between classes to avoid congestion in buildings and on walkways and buses.

Many classes will be offered in a hybrid form — with both in-person and online options — in hopes of meeting “varied needs of students and faculty, including the need for individuals to self-isolate if they are exposed to the virus.”

Mount Mercy University on Tuesday announced it would offer the hybrid learning model for its students in fall, among its coronavirus-mitigation measures. Other local private insitutions Cornell and Coe colleges, additionally, have announced plans to bring students and faculty back, but with similar mitigation measures.

Iowa’s public universities have committed to some form of resumed athletics and practices, although specifics remain murky. But ISU’s Lawrence noted the value in those extracurricular experiences.

“While campus will be different, we are making every effort to prioritize experiential learning opportunities,” Iowa State’s Lawrence said in a statement. “We know that clubs and other activities are also important, so we have a group dedicated to the student experience.”

Regarding residence halls and dining, Iowa State will offer single and double occupancy options — adding additional cleaning and safety precautions for students and staff. Move-in will be spread out over a longer period of time, to reduce congestion.

UNI is keeping its residence halls and dining centers open, “again with reconfigured spaces so as to be as safe as possible for those students living on campus.”

More details are forthcoming — although the campuses plan to reserve some space for students in residence halls who need to self-isolate or quarantine, should they become ill with COVID-19.

In the dining facilities, Iowa State will amend operations to reduce capacity, expand takeout options, and eliminate entirely self-service options.

Iowa State’s Thielen Student Health Center — amid its comprehensive COVID-19 plans — is looking at methods of contact tracing “to identify those who may have been exposed in offices, classrooms, residence halls, and other facilities.”

Details of any ISU contact tracing program were not immediately made available, but the campus plans to work with local and state public health partners to develop them.

In a message to campus, ISU President Wintersteen announced plans are in the works for “a COVID-19 testing program for students, faculty, and staff.”

And one major difference every ISU and UNI campus community member will notice this fall will be on the faces of their peers and colleagues — as everyone will be expected to wear a covering or shield in the presence of others and where other social distancing strategies aren’t possible.

“Everyone will be strongly encouraged to show their care for our ISU community and the City of Ames by adhering to the advice, guidelines and best practices of health experts,” ISU President Wintersteen said in a letter to campus. “Physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings when in class or shopping at stores, or when we’re around others will be expected.

“Promoting personal hygiene practices and frequent cleaning will be part of every person’s new normal as a citizen of our campus community.”

In her message, Wintersteen acknowledged many questions remain and summer has just begun — leaving plenty of time for the situation to change.

“These points represent the first broad strokes of an emerging blueprint to maintain our good health and the academic excellence of ISU, based on the work of a dozen dedicated teams working cooperatively across campus,” she said.

