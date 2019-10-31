Education

Iowa State students protest anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi slogans

Two students sit on the grass in front of Curtiss Hall on the Iowa State University campus in Ames on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2015. (The Gazette)
Two students sit on the grass in front of Curtiss Hall on the Iowa State University campus in Ames on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2015. (The Gazette)
Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Some Iowa State students are pressuring the university administration to take action against people who’ve scrawled anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi slogans on campus.

Dozens of protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon at university President Wendy Wintersteen’s office to push their goal of a zero tolerance university policy toward racism and anti-Semitism.

Protest organizers say “Heil Hitler,” “no trans rights” and anti-Semitic slogans were written in chalk at various places on the Ames campus last week. The Des Moines Register reports that posters and stickers advocating white nationalist viewpoints have been found on campus since 2016.

Wintersteen spoke to a couple of the protest organizers and later emailed a statement that said she was proud of the students “for standing up against bigotry and racism.”

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Associated Press

