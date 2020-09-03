Iowa State, Northern Iowa report enrollment declines amid pandemic

Both Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa reported shrinking enrollments Thursday — with ISU down 1,566 students and UNI’s total down 975 amid pandemic conditions requiring more online learning and curtailing many traditional college experiences.

Iowa State’s new freshmen total also dropped from 5,597 last year to 5,071 — a 9.3 percent drop, continuing a first-year decline after the Ames campus last fall welcomed 450 fewer freshmen, amounting to a 7.4 percent decline.

Its total enrollment decline from 33,391 to 31,825 amounts to a 4.7 percent drop — about the same it experienced last fall from 2018 when enrollment slipped 4.6 percent.

Because Iowa State and UNI started the semester earlier than planned on Aug. 17, while University of Iowa kept its original schedule starting Aug. 24, UI is not releasing enrollment numbers until Sept. 10.

UNI

Acknowledging the pandemic’s role in its enrollment declines, UNI officials noted its smaller total numbers reflect “not only the impact of COVID-19 and immigration challenges, but also UNI’s success in increasing its three-year and five-year graduation rates.”

And despite the pandemic — which has prompted students nationally to question the value of paying for hybrid learning — UNI this fall welcomed more freshmen than last, with 1,482 compared with 1,465.

Those increases can be largely credited to UNI’s push to recruit more out-of-state students, which saw a 38 percent bump.

“In a reflection of UNI’s strategic efforts to recruit more students of color, the university also welcomed its most diverse new student class ever,” according to a UNI officials. “More than 12.1 percent of new freshmen and 18.1 percent of new transfer students enrolled this semester self-reported as members of racial and ethnic minority groups.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Those numbers represent increases from 9.6 percent of freshmen and 15.5 percent of new transfer students last fall.

In a statement, UNI President Mark Nook said his campus is glad to see those percentages growing.

“While the university continues to find ways to make UNI a more inclusive place for all students and employees, this is an important milestone I hope we repeat each year,” he said.

Part of UNI’s total enrollment losses relate to fewer part-time students — after the campus cut some continuing education workshops for teachers and other professionals.

“Those reductions alone account for approximately one-third of the decline in fall 2020 enrollment,” according to UNI officials. “The university also saw a slight decline in resident transfer students, reflecting a decision by some students to delay transferring in the current environment.”

UNI also reported signs that some incoming students opted to delay amid uncertainties with the pandemic. Right now, new freshmen planning to start UNI in the spring semester is more than double last year’s number.

“The impact of COVID-19 has been profound,” Nook said in a statement. “The world looks much different than when students may have first applied. But we’re confident that the world-class, affordable education UNI offers will continue to attract students and that, working together, we will deliver that education in this unprecedented time.”

Iowa State

Although ISU saw fewer total students and fewer freshmen, its first-year class averaged a record 3.71 grade-point average — which research has shown to be the best predictor of college completion at Iowa State, according to Laura Doering, associate vice president of enrollment management.

She said the enrollment losses were expected due to COVID-19, immigration challenges, and Iowa’s shifting demographics — which, long before the pandemic, were predicted to create an enrollment cliff in the coming years.

Iowa State also is reporting a record one-year retention rate, with 88.5 percent of first-year students coming back for a second year. Given COVID-19, ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said that’s remarkable.

“Last year’s first-year students didn’t have a typical experience with the transition to virtual instruction after spring break,” Wintersteen said. “The fact that these students are returning in record numbers shows their resiliency. It also reflects the work of so many faculty and staff on campus to support students by providing flexibility in courses and support services.”

Neither UNI nor ISU provided a breakdown of in-state and out-of-state students or numbers of international students, which were expected to plummet given immigration issues and then the pandemic.

But ISU announced a new learning community this fall for first-year international students who couldn’t enter the country to attend class on campus. The entirely-virtual “International Adventure” learning community allows international students to take common courses, to connect, and to receive peer mentor support while exploring career opportunities internationally.

Check back for more updates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com