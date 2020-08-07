Iowa State finds 66 students with COVID-19 upon move-in

Of the more than 3,000 students Iowa State University has tested for COVID-19 in its first week of residence hall move-in, 66 have tested positive — half of whom are isolating in reserved space on campus and half of whom opted to return home to complete their required stint of isolation.

Iowa State is making all of the 9,000-some students planning to live in its residence halls or campus apartments get a COVID-19 test before moving in — with results processed in the campus-based Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and coming back within 24 hours.

This week’s 66 positive cases represent 2.2 percent of the 3,037 students tested at Lied Recreation Center before getting their room keys moving into either a residence hall and campus apartment.

The goal of the testing is to give Iowa State a “snapshot” and “baseline” as tens of thousands descend on the Ames campus for a hybrid fall semester that begins Aug. 17 and prioritizes in-person instruction. The test results provide ISU with valuable information it can use to mitigate the coronavirus spread by employing contact tracing efforts aimed at quickly identifying and isolating students, according to Kristin Obbink, ISU’s COVID-19 public health coordinator.

The university has reserved residence hall space for isolating positive students and quarantining those who’ve had contact with positive cases.

“The Veterinary Diagnostic Lab enabled us to greatly reduce turnaround time for results, which means we can achieve early intervention and mitigation with positive cases,” Obbink said.

Move-in testing at Lied Recreation will continue Aug. 10 through 16, and updated test results will come next Friday.

ISU also is reporting its test results to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa are not making students take a COVID-19 test before moving onto campus. UI officials have said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend it because one-time tests provide only a snapshot, can miss cases, and give students a false sense of security.

UI officials also have said one-time testing requires significant resources – including supplies, protective equipment, and the space to conduct the mass testing.

“Poorly administered mass testing can result in damaged or inconclusive results and excessive false negatives,” according to a campuswide message earlier this week.

Thus UI officials said they’re focusing on “CDC-recommended infection prevention measures” like reduced campus density, modified classrooms, mandated face coverings, and enhanced cleaning.

UI move-in

In a campus message Friday, UI officials offered more details about that campus’ move-in process, which begins Aug. 14 – 10 days before the fall semester brings students back for in-person learning Aug. 24.

To promote social distancing, the university is allowing just eight to 20 students to move in per building per hour and a maximum of two guests to help. Everyone entering a residence hall must wear a mask, and this year no volunteers will be allowed to help students unload their vehicles.

Carts will be disinfected, as will restrooms and high-touch surfaces.

Anyone who decides residence hall living is not a safe option for them this fall should contact University Housing and Dining before Aug. 15.

Fall testing

All three of the campuses are requiring COVID-19-specific training of their students, faculty, and staff before the semester begins.

And although UI and UNI are not requiring tests pre-residence hall move-in, all three universities are making testing available throughout the semester for students, faculty, and staff who have symptoms or who have had contact with a positive case.

Iowa State’s Obbink in a news release said her campus is continuing to evaluate “other testing strategies for the fall semester and may modify the approach based on advances in testing technology and availability of testing supplies.”

