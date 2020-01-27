Iowa senator pitches law allowing students to appeal grades influenced by political bias

In response to a rising tide of complaints and concerns of political bias in the classroom, a Republican lawmaker in Iowa has proposed a measure requiring schools to establish appeal processes “to determine whether the teacher has a political bias that affected the student’s grade.”

The proposed bill — introduced last week by Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge — would apply to any public or private elementary, secondary, or postsecondary school, college, or university.

“I have had a lot of calls, as well as personal stories that have come to me this last year and a half,” Kraayenbrink told The Gazette. “I feel it’s important that the children and students and the parents have a system or a protocol to go through to resolve the problem.”

In that Kraayenbrink is a Republican, he conceded many anecdotes he’s heard have come from his political party. But the proposed legislation, he said, is apolitical and aims to keep this state’s instructors viewpoint neutral in their grading.

“Seldom do people not know someone who this has happened to,” he said, opining the incidents seemingly have become more frequent — possible accelerating in step with widening political divides across the state and nation.

“I don’t know if it’s the political atmosphere that has triggered this to happen in classrooms and universities,” Kraayanbrink said.

Since dropping the bill last week, Kraayanbrink said, he’s been approached with even more stories of apparent political bias in an array of classroom settings in Iowa — both on the right and left — affirming his conviction such legislation is necessary.

“If we are to the point where we think this doesn’t happen, we must be going through life with our eyes closed,” he said, adding, “It’s not a Republican or a Democrat bill. If you are not sponsoring or going along with this, my thought is you are OK with political bias in the classroom — right or left.”

President Donald Trump in March of last year signed an executive order meant to mandate free speech at research universities and colleges — a gesture he announced during a conference for conservative activists. During a signing event, Trump said, “We’re here to take historic action to defend American students and American values.

“They are under siege,” he said.

A week later, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law free-speech legislation requiring — among other things — Iowa’s public universities and colleges to adopt free-speech policies; bar First Amendment restrictions pertaining to public assemblies, campus property, and visiting speakers; and allow student organizations to choose group leaders based on their beliefs.

That legislation — criticized by some left-leaning lawmakers — was inspired by recent events, including litigation over the University of Iowa’s handling of a faith-based student group that wouldn’t allow an openly-gay member to become a leader.

Kraayenbrink said his proposal is meant to prevent educators from distributing low grades because they don’t like a student’s political slant or ideas in a writing assignment, for example.

“As a parent, I have heard these things come back from my children, as well as from other parents and students, and I think it’s unacceptable either way for this to be happening,” he said.

When asked for comment on the proposed legislation, Board of Regents spokesman Josh Lehman said Iowa’s public universities already have processes in place for students to appeal grades.

At the University of Iowa, for example, students can pursue “grading grievances” via a process that starts by talking to the instructor. If that fails to resolve the situation, students can escalate concerns to superiors and administrators — with an option to appeal if they feel a resolution is inadequate.

Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa, likewise, have academic grievance procedures — but none are specific to political bias in the classroom. And Kraayenbrink said that is key — noting the public nature of many of the institutions in Iowa and the role taxpayers have in funding them.

“I’m not telling them what their protocol should be — let the boards handle that,” he said. “But I want to make sure they have something in place to handle political bias.”

Kirkwood Community College too pointed to academic grievance procedures already in place when asked for comment Monday on the proposed legislation.

“From Kirkwood’s perspective, this proposed law is unnecessary given that Kirkwood already allows grade appeals that provide students the opportunity to meet directly with, and give testimony to, an impartial committee,” Kirkwood spokesman Justin Hoehn said. “In our view, specific processes and policies related to political bias, or any other type of bias for that matter, is redundant.”

Kraayenbrink said even if his proposed bill doesn’t make it through the Legislature to the governor’s desk for a signature, he hopes it sparks conversation and heightens awareness among students and in schools across the state.

“What I’m doing is making sure every student is aware that this is the process, and this is what you need to do,” he said.

Because academic appeals are confidential, Board of Regents spokesman Lehman declined to share information about the nature and frequency of student grade appeals across Iowa’s public universities.

“We will continue to monitor the language of the bill as it moves through the legislative process,” Lehman said.

Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, serves on a senate education subcommittee but told The Gazette he hasn’t had time to read and analyze the bill to determine whether changes to the current appeals process are necessary.

And Kraayenbrink stressed language in the bill could change — as he’s he open to amendments and negotiations and plans to investigate what other states have done.