Iowa regents OK cuts to university budgets, presidential compensation

In approving pared-down 2021 budgets for Iowa’s public universities — including tens of millions in losses from COVID-19, state funding cuts, and enrollment declines — the Board of Regents on Wednesday praised its campus presidents and other administrators for making sacrifices.

“I have been personally very impressed by our institutional leadership agreeing to take pay reductions to help with the economic challenges our schools are facing,” Board President Mike Richards said. “One key aspect of leadership is being able to let your organization know that we are all in this together. Our leaders, both on the academic side as well as the athletic side, have shown the willingness to make significant personal sacrifices for the betterment of our staff and students.”

The board on Wednesday proceeded to approve the following compensation changes for the presidents of its public universities — facing tens of millions in losses, along with new expenses related to their respective plans to resume on-campus learning this fall even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld will take a 50-percent cut to his $590,000 base annual pay for the rest of the budget year, amounting to one-time savings of $270,416;

Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen will take a one-year 10-percent cut to her $590,000 base pay, amounting to $59,000;

And University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook will shave $42,110 from his $357,110 base pay through the end of the budget year — while also cutting his annual deferred compensation contributions from $100,000 to $50,000 through June 30, 2022.

Harreld and Wintersteen also have deferred compensation contributions scheduled through 2023 — paying out $2.33 million to Harreld and more than $1 million to Wintersteen. They have not announced changes to those plans.

And the board Wednesday agreed to establish a new deferred compensation plan for its Executive Director Mark Braun that makes annual contributions of $145,000 through June 30, 2022. Richards noted Braun has voluntarily taken a 16.5 percent pay cut.

Administrators across the campus’ athletics departments also have taken pay cuts — including high-profile football, basketball, and wrestling coaches.

Budget reductions have translated to faculty and staff furloughs, pay cuts, lost raises, and hiring freezes across UI, ISU, and UNI. They’ve halted construction and consolidated programming.

UI President Harreld, in spelling out his campus’ method of making cuts, highlighted the institution’s relatively new budget model giving decision-making power to colleges and units.

“We’ve empowered leadership at the local level to manage their individual budgets, based upon their expected resources,” Harreld said. “This allocation is no longer being done to them.”

Plus, he said, different economic realities exist for each college and its parts — and Harreld said just four out of 12 UI colleges will see a decrease in their budgets this year.

“Said another way, that means that eight out of our 12 colleges — or two thirds — will see an increase in their projected FY21 budget,” he said, stressing, “This budget model also was created to ensure that the central service units are as efficient as possible.”

To that point, Harreld took issue with a recent op-ed by Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, arguing Iowa’s regent universities are top-heavy and suffering “administrative bloat.”

In making the argument, Evans cited recent UI settlements that reassigned top administrators to newly-created special assistant posts and continued paying them a vice president-level salary.

But Harreld said UI administrative costs are actually below its peer average.

“Maybe a little data will help,” he said. “The American Council of Trustees and Alumni measured tier one universities across the country, and across the board the average amount of administrative costs were 17 cents per dollar … At the University of Iowa, it’s 13 cents per dollar.

“That’s 23.5 percent lower than the average,” Harreld said. “So, let’s please calm down. There’s not administrative bloat. There’s actually just the opposite.”

“I’m sorry that people have a keyboard and they can type whatever they want without checking the facts.”

When Regent David Barker asked whether UI has felt cramped by lack of administrative support, Harreld said, “I think we’re below the right place, to be honest.

“I feel several strains, every day,” he said. “I feel like we’ve gone a little too far. So I get really kind of annoyed when people say there’s administrative bloat going on. Give me a break.”

Among the UI budget changes made in light of this year’s pandemic-driven losses and new expenses — exacerbated by an $8 million cut in state appropriations, projected drops in enrollment, and a tuition freeze — was one phasing out general education support for Hancher Auditorium.

“Given that state support of the University of Iowa was now below fiscal year 1998, the university can no longer allocate $1.5 million a year to supporting Hancher,” Harreld said. “Said another way, we can no longer use resources that are primarily student tuition to support a community asset.”

In discussing cuts at Iowa State, Wintersteen suggested the potential for 100 faculty reductions through attrition — helped by a retirement incentive the board approved Thursday.

“Our financial challenges cannot be understated,” she said, calculating total projected revenue losses since the pandemic began through fiscal 2021 at $114 million.

