Iowa regents freeze tuition rates for fall; students request it last longer

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Board of Regents on Thursday unanimously agreed to freeze tuition rates across its university campuses for the upcoming unprecedented fall semester — although that approval doesn’t commit the board to extend the rate freeze through spring as well.

Rather, the nine volunteer regents later this fall could re-evaluate University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa tuition and fee rates for the spring semester, “as more information becomes available.”

Regent leadership on Thursday didn’t specify what new information they’ll consider when looking at spring rates, and board members didn’t discuss student calls for the freeze to last at least through the full 2020-2021 academic year.

“We are incredibly grateful for your decision to freeze tuition for the fall semester, and we urge you to extend the freeze to the spring semester,” UNI student body President Elle Boeding told regents during their Thursday meeting. “The economic impacts of COVID-19 will extend far beyond the fall, and our students deserve the opportunity to continue their education for the same cost as in the fall.”

A midyear increase could be jarring and consequential for some students, according to Paul Esker, a third-year UI law student who serves as government relations chair for UI Graduate and Professional Student Government.

“I would like to urge the board to commit to extending the freeze through the spring semester, and to do so sooner rather than later,” he said, noting most students enroll for consecutive semesters — meaning a midyear hike would give them little choice.

“Many are here for three, four, or even seven years at a time, and we’re not taking semesters a la carte,” he said. “It will be jarring for many students if this tuition freeze is lifted for the spring semester, especially if tuition increases dramatically.

“In fact, many of us won’t even have a choice,” he said. “This isn’t really a free market system. Rather, many of us are in programs that must be completed in lockstep.”

Medical students must follow specific tracks to match with residency programs, for example.

“If tuition is raised for the spring semester, students will have no choice but to accept the tuition you give them,” he said. “And we’ll have no choice but to take out more loans to cover the balance.”

Esker argued even an extended tuition freeze into spring would fall short of addressing student needs during this unparalleled pandemic, backdropped by “20 years of skyrocketing tuition.”

“It’s no secret why the national student debt burden has eclipsed $1.6 trillion,” he said. “Freezing tuition now against that backdrop is like plugging a leak in your basement but not doing anything about all the water that already got in.”

Stoking campus concerns about possible enrollment declines propelled by COVID-19’s economic damage and the challenges it created for in-person education, Esker predicted rising rates could keep students from applying or returning down the road.

“Students and their families will have to make a lot of sacrifices to enroll next year — even with a freeze,” he said. “And those sacrifices will be harder to make in light of this economic crisis, a crisis that is disproportionately impacting students of color.”

Students — both on Thursday and in recent weeks and months — have complained to the board about rising tuition rates’ disparate impact on minority students. Regents in 2018 unveiled a five-year tuition model meant to give UI and ISU students and families line of sight to stepped annual increases of at least 3 percent — maybe more if lawmakers fail to fund their appropriations requests.

But Esker on Thursday argued the state and nation’s new economic woes won’t resolve anytime soon, and that model should be shelved.

“This is a crisis that is not temporary for students and their families,” he said. “Hundreds of thousands of Iowans are entirely out of work. And the unemployment statistics do not even capture the thousands of students who have lost a part-time job that they used to fund their education.

“It is going to take students and families a lot longer than six months to dig out of this hole.”

But student leaders on Thursday also acknowledged the universities’ daunting challenges — as they continue to compete for students and top faculty with other esteemed institutions nationally, while facing tens of millions in COVID-19-related losses that federal aid isn’t enough to cover.

And they vowed to partner with the campuses in advocating for more legislative support.

“The Board of Regents has made the correct decision, and now the Iowa Legislature must do the same,” ISU student body President Morgan Fritz said, praising the regents’ fall freeze. “If our state representatives also want to contribute toward ensuring an exceptional education and improving life for all Iowans, they must make funding of the regent universities a priority when considering budget cuts through the remainder of the session.”

By freezing rates for the fall, the regents held UI resident undergraduate tuition at $8,073; ISU base rates at $8,042; and UNI rates at $7,665. The freeze applies to graduate and professional students too, as well as non-resident and international students.

All three campuses mid-March nixed in-person instruction and moved everyone online as the coronavirus spread across the state and nation. Summer courses have remained in a virtual-only setting, and study abroad programming remains stalled — hampering the traditional collegiate experience for the regents tens of thousands of students.

But board President Mike Richards on Thursday reiterated his system’s commitment to resume on-campus learning this fall — including the university experiences students have come to expect.

“We have been clear that our intention is to open our campuses this fall, including in-person instruction, open residence halls, on-campus dining, and campus activities,” he said.

The universities and the board itself have created committees and teams committed to crafting plans to make that happen, Richards said.

“We do believe that we can open our campuses in a safe manner,” he said. “There are many details to be worked out, both inside and out of the classroom. When our campuses open, we plan to have as full a range of on-campus experiences as possible, including athletics.”

