Iowa Regents asking state to restore $8 million cut, plus $18 million general fund boost

IOWA CITY — After lawmakers over the summer cut $8 million in state support from Iowa’s public universities, the Board of Regents is planning to request a $29.3 million bump for the next budget year — including $18 million more in general education support and restoration of the recent cut.

Should lawmakers restore the slashed funding and then bolster the campuses’ general education pots by $18 million — plus other ancillary increases — regent appropriations would swell from $613.6 million to $642.9 million.

Per the proposed appropriations request, which regents next week will consider passing on to the state, the $18 million general education increase would be split $7 million each to University of Iowa and Iowa State University, with $4 million going to the smaller University of Northern Iowa.

The increases come as Iowa’s public and private colleges and universities — like most nationally — grapple with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled their ability to provide a traditional college experience, curtailed enrollment, and aggravated already dwindling student-prospect pools.

In consideration of new financial hardships facing students and their families who might have lost a job due to COVID-19, Iowa’s Board of Regents over the summer agreed to keep tuition rates frozen this fall — even though they had planned to incrementally increase tuition annually.

“State appropriations are one of two primary sources of core operating funds supporting higher education,” according to board documents made public Tuesday in support of the regents fiscal 2022 funding request.

“State funding levels for higher education remain significantly less than FY 2009 amounts,” per the board report. “Looking farther back, higher education appropriations for FY 2021 are $63 million less than in FY 2001.”

The regent request reported “years of declining state appropriations” have created “significant resource constraints and hampered attempts to provide predictability.”

“The incremental funding would be dedicated to support student financial aid, equipping additional classrooms for both local and distant online/hybrid two-way teaching environments, and for costs associated with making additional classes/programs online capable.”

The acceleration of virtual programming across Iowa’s public universities — and the ongoing demand for it — has created new expenses, according to the regent funding request.

“The pandemic dictated that the institutions analyze and assess the effectiveness of existing technologies and make rapid adjustments, some of these adjustments were temporary and not ideal for sustained online teaching,” according to regent documents. “The nature of the various course offerings may alter the equipment necessary and thereby the cost of necessary equipment.

“This may include screen captures, document cameras, white board capture, microphones and other media devices. Other cost considerations include software licenses and contractor installation.”

In a regent “non-appropriations request,” the board asked for “relief from statutory and administrative state mandates that demonstrably impede the regents’ flexibility in governance, require unnecessary staff work or require significant reporting which no longer serves a critical state or Regent strategic purpose.”

