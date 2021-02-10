Iowa lawmaker wants public university employees polled about political affiliation

A Republican senator from Western Iowa has proposed a bill requiring the Board of Regents to survey all university employees to determine each person’s political affiliation — adding to an onslaught of proposals this session seeking more government oversight of public higher education in Iowa.

Senate File 292 — which Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, introduced Tuesday — would require regents to survey all of its tens of thousands of University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa employees about their political affiliation and report back to the General Assembly by Dec. 30, 2021.

The political party survey results, per the bill, would be separated out by job classification but would not disclose names of individual employees. State law bars employers from appointing, promoting, demoting, or discharging someone from a position “because of the person’s political or religious opinions or affiliations or race or national origin or sex or age.”

When asked for comment on the proposed bill and the legality of making employment decisions based on politics, Board of Regents spokesman Josh Lehman said, “As a government entity subject to the First Amendment, it would be inappropriate and potentially unconstitutional for the Board of Regents to make employment decisions solely based upon the protected speech or association of the applicant, including political speech or associations.”

The proposed bill gives no explanation of the lawmaker’s aim in collecting the political affiliation data — although all three campuses of late have taken heat from Republican lawmakers for suppressing conservative speech on their respective campuses.

Administrators with UI, ISU, and UNI last week testified before a government oversight committee about separate incidents on their campuses that enraged lawmakers and sparked heated debate about how the universities are using their hundreds of millions in appropriated funds.

On the UI campus, the College of Dentistry came under fire after its dean sent a mass email in the fall condemning a White House order barring certain types of diversity training. When a conservative student replied all to that condemnation, sparking a long back and forth between dental college faculty and students, administrators called him in for a disciplinary hearing — until the student contacted Republican lawmakers, who intervened.

At Iowa State at the start of the fall semester, administrators fell into the free speech spotlight after a faculty member’s syllabus warned students could be dismissed for “othering” — expressing views she deemed racist, sexist, or homophobic. That class guidance barred students from choosing topics for papers or projects that infer “one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do (i.e. no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc.)”

And at UNI in the fall, President Mark Nook had to intervene after his campus’ student government rejected a pro-life student organization application, calling it a “hate group” and likening it to a “white supremacist group.”

Nook found the student leaders hadn’t been “content-neutral” in denying the Students for Life of America application, and he granted the group student organization status.

As the universities seek improved state funding and restoration of cuts made over the summer, administrators from all three campuses apologized to lawmakers last week for “egregious” free speech violations — to which some lawmakers demanded more accountability.

Lawmakers this term also have proposed bills to — among other things — eliminate tenure, require more information about who is sponsoring research on the respective campuses, and upping oversight of medical and dental college admission practices.

A House education committee Wednesday afternoon is scheduled to discuss the tenure-elimination proposal.

Check back for more updates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com