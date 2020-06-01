Iowa universities condemn George Floyd killing

IOWA CITY — As hotbeds of racial tensions in recent months and years — culminating in, among many other things, protests that blocked streets near Iowa State’s campus in the fall and shut down a Board of Regents meeting in February — Iowa’s public universities over the weekend issued statements about the “appalling tragedy” of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“We condemn this killing and the underlying culture of racism and violence that led to it,” according to a Saturday message from University of Iowa Health Care Vice President for Medical Affairs and Dean of its Carver College of Medicine Brooks Jackson.

Jackson came to Iowa in 2017 from Minneapolis, where he led the University of Minnesota Medical School and chaired the university’s health board of directors and physicians board.

“As a health institution, our mission is to bring hope and healing,” Jackson said in his statement. “The very foundation of that mission must be to provide an environment of safety, fairness, dignity, and respect for all. UI Health Care is committed to be a diverse, equitable, and inclusive institution that honors and uplifts all students, faculty, staff, patients, and our community.”

UI Provost Montse Fuentes and Vice President for Student Life Sarah Hansen the night prior shared a statement via Twitter and Instagram condemning Floyd’s killing “at the hands of police officers.”

“The killing of George Floyd is the latest example of law enforcement failing to follow through on their oath to protect and serve, and we stand with our community to voice our outrage,” according to the pair’s message. “No one should feel that their race or any aspect of their identity makes them a target.

“This kind of violence is unacceptable and must be denounced by the entire community. We will not tolerate anything but a safe and inclusive campus for people of all backgrounds.”

Much of the country has exploded with rallies, protests, and late-night chaos in recent days over Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. That includes rallies in Iowa City, home to the University of Iowa, Iowa State’s community of Ames, and cities near the University of Northern Iowa — like Cedar Falls and Waterloo.

Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen on Friday issued a campuswide message expressing outrage.

“There is no justification for racism and brutality — ever — and especially not within the ranks of our public servants,” she wrote. “The hurt and pain of this reverberates throughout communities across our country, including among our Iowa State community, and it is understandable that all eyes turn toward their local police departments for answers.”

Wintersteen noted “racial intelligence and bias training” the ISU Police Department mandates and touted professionalism the department has exhibited under Chief Michael Newton.

“Tragedies like this must end,” she wrote in the message that came after Wintersteen in the fall issued multiple messages about racist incidents on her campus and ways the administration was addressing them.

“My leadership team and I condemn racism, white supremacy, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia,” Wintersteen wrote in a November message outlining a list of actions her administration was taking.

“Bigoted messages and conduct are abhorrent and inconsistent with our personal values, ISU’s Principles of Community, and the values we expect on our campus,” she wrote, referencing a series of racist vandalism, stickers, and social media threats on or affecting the campus.

UNI in the fall faced its own race-relations storm — prompting President Mark Nook to issue a statement that included a “vision for a more welcoming and inclusive campus.”

And then in February, a group of student activists from across Iowa’s three public universities crowded into a Board of Regents meeting in Urbandale protesting — among other things — disparate treatment of minority students and tuition increases, which they said were hitting them harder and propelling more acts of hate. Those students, refusing to leave, shut down the meeting — forcing regents to reconvene or bump issues they planned to address to a later date.

“You sit by and do nothing while we, your students, are attacked by white supremacists and the administrations who don’t care about the true cost of raising tuition every year,” one student shouted. “The multiyear tuition model is killing us.”

