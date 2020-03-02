Iowa, Iowa State cancel popular study abroad programming in Italy

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa and Iowa State University have added Italy — their most popular study abroad destination — to a list of coronavirus-related cancellations, forcing hundreds of students to return home or find alternatives to complete their spring semester coursework.

By canceling its CIMBA program in Italy — also cutting short other affiliations and programming in the European nation run by USAC, IES, Wells College and CEA — the UIO has multiplied its tally of displaced study abroad students.

That campus first canceled its study abroad programs in China for the spring and summer and for South Korea in the spring after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tagged both countries with “level 3” warnings, meaning non-essential travel is not advised.

Those cancellations affected a total of five UI students in China for the spring; 19 who had plans to study there over the summer; and four who were in South Korea this semester. Although five UI students plan to study in South Korea for the summer, UI spokeswoman Hayley Bruce said the campus has “held off on opening up several applications, given the outbreak.”

In a message posted to its website, the university on Sunday announced the study abroad cancellations in Italy following the CDC’s decision to raise its warning for Italy to level 3.

UI had 152 students studying this semester in Italy, which as of Sunday had confirmed 1,128 cases of COVID-19 and 29 total deaths, according to the World Health Organization. That is the most of any European nation.

The CDC also issued a level 3 travel warning for Iran, but the UI doesn’t have any students studying there. It has one student in Japan, which has a level 2 travel notice — advising enhanced precautions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In a message sent to UI students studying in Italy, UI International Programs Associate Provost and Dean Russell Ganim provided information “to guide decisions related to your academics as well as personal health and well-being.”

“It is our understanding that your program provider is developing protocols to allow you to complete as much coursework as possible for the Spring 2020 semester,” he wrote. “The University of Iowa and the Office of the Provost are committed to facilitating the completion of your academic work for this term.”

UI officials didn’t immediately answer The Gazette’s questions about whether all the students are returning to campus or to their families, or whether some are transferring to other study abroad programs.

“While currently there are no restrictions on travelers returning to the U.S. from your area, individuals have found information from the CDC to be helpful if they personally make a decision to limit contact,” Ganim’s message said.

He advised any students who return to campus and who feel sick or learn they’ve been in contact with someone with the virus to contact the UI Hospitals and Clinics and take preventive measures — like exercising good hygiene and staying home if ill.

In canceling its study abroad programming in Italy, ISU also compounded its tally of displaced students. It previously pulled students studying abroad in China, returning them to the United States or moving them to other programs abroad.

“We have notified students currently studying abroad in Italy and are making arrangements for their return to the U.S.,” according to a recent update from ISU.

ISU officials did not immediately report how many students have been affected by its study abroad cancellations.

Although the University of Northern Iowa has not confirmed the cancellation of study abroad programming for The Gazette, UNI posted an update Monday on its Study Abroad Center website noting that “outside of mainland China, South Korea, and Italy, (the center) is not yet suspending programs or restricting travel as a result of the virus.”

“Study abroad staff are working with partner institutions to provide advice and guidance to students currently in programs,” according to the UNI update.

Officials with the institutions did not immediately answer questions about the potential financial impact of the study abroad cancellations — like who is paying for the unexpected travel costs and whether students are getting any money back.

Although current total study abroad numbers are not available on the university websites, statistics for 2018 and 2019 show Italy as the most popular destination for all three schools.

In the 2018-19 term, 155 UI students studied in Italy — ranking it ahead of Spain, with 132 students, and the United Kingdom, with 113, according to its most recent annual report.

Iowa State’s study abroad totals for the 2019 budget year show 338 students studied in Italy — putting it well ahead of Spain, which welcomed 229 students. And UNI reported 68 students studied abroad in Italy in the 2018 term, also ranking it No. 1 and ahead of England, with 60 students.

A total of more than 1,309 UI students studied abroad in 74 countries in 2018-19 — including 938 undergraduates and 371 graduate and professional students. About two-thirds — 70 percent — were female, and 88 percent were either in their third or fourth years.

Iowa State reported 1,817 study abroad students in the 2019 budget year — 95 percent were undergraduates and 65 percent were female.

UNI’s study abroad total reached 338, all but one of whom were undergraduates.

Expanding study abroad programming and opportunities has become a priority across the campuses.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Nearly 18 percent of UI undergraduate students take their education abroad at some point,” according to that campus’ 2019 international programs report. “And we have seen a continued, incremental increase in the number of students studying abroad.”

Check back with thegazette.com for updates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com