Iowa GOP lawmakers again propose bill barring faculty tenure

Once again, GOP lawmakers in the Iowa Legislature are pushing to eliminate tenure at Iowa’s public universities, which have been reporting fewer tenured faculty for years — even without a legal mandate to eliminate them.

Similar to proposed legislation he introduced in 2018 and 2019, Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, this session has put forth a bill “prohibiting tenure systems at public postsecondary educational institutions.”

The act bars tenure and its protections at University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa and notes acceptable grounds for termination should include — but not be limited to — “just cause, program discontinuation, and financial exigency.”

Academic tenure — which has a rich history among U.S. colleges and universities nationally, including in Iowa — is contractual employment that gives faculty a higher level of job security “in order to create and maintain an atmosphere for the free exchange of ideas and inquiry necessary for educating Iowa’s students and advancing knowledge in democracy,” according to the Board of Regents.

A tenured post is considered an indefinite academic appointment, and those who get it can only lose it if they fail to meet employment obligations, their program is eliminated, or in time of financial exigency.

Tenure-track faculty are on a path to achieving tenure but must serve a six-year probationary period involving peer, expert, and external reviews.

Under the proposed legislation nixing tenure, each of Iowa’s public universities would adopt a written statement enumerating employment agreements, annual performance reviews, minimum standards of good practice, standards for review, and faculty discipline — along with policies spelling out “dismissal for cause, program discontinuance, and financial exigency.”

“The bill provides that each dean of a college at a regents university and the president of the university shall employ faculty as necessary to carry out the academic duties and responsibilities of the college,” according to Zaun’s proposal, which matches a similar proposal in the House to eliminate Iowa’s university tenure systems.

The House version, introduced by Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, uses nearly exact language — with both stipulating the bill wouldn’t affect faculty who already have a university contract or those who sign before July 1, “unless such contract is renewed on or after July 1, 2021.”

Zaun proposed bills eliminating tenure in the 2018 and 2019 legislative sessions. The Senate’s Education Committee did not call up Zaun’s bill the first year, and an education subcommittee in 2019 met and recommended passage — although the full committee never took action.

Zaun in the past has expressed frustration with university courses being taught — increasingly — by teaching assistants, and with professors taking sabbaticals. Urging the universities adopt a more businesslike approach that rewards job performance, he told The Gazette in 2019, “Philosophically, I disagree with tenure.

“I believe that you should be rewarded based on your job performance. ... I don’t think any professor should have a guaranteed job.”

Lobbyists with the three public universities and the Board of Regents office have come out against the anti-tenure bills this session. Also declaring their opposition are lobbyists for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce in Ames — home to Iowa State — is listed as undecided, as is a lobbyist for Iowa Western Community College.

When it comes to attracting and retaining both faculty and students, Iowa university and regent officials have cited tenure as imperative in allowing their campuses to continue vying for elite academics in a hypercompetitive higher education landscape.

Even without a legislative act barring tenure, the number of those appointments has been waning in recent years — with the board’s 2020 report showing the number tenured and tenure-track faculty have decreased at all three universities.

Whereas Iowa’s regents system in the 2014-2015 academic year boasted 2,681 total tenured faculty and 821 tenure-track faculty, it reported 2,495 tenured and 782 tenure-track faculty in the 2019-2020 year.

Meanwhile, non-tenure-track faculty numbers have surged across the system — especially at UI, which had 1,478 in 2014-2015 and last year reported 1,936 non-tenure-track faculty. Where tenured and tenure-track faculty used to make up the majority of UI faculty, non-tenure-track faculty accounted for 57 percent of UI posts in 2019-2020.

Administrators have said abolishing tenure would force the campuses to raise salaries to remain competitive for elite professors. And a new report this month from Iowa’s Legislative Services Agency shows average faculty compensation already has been climbing across all three campuses — even when adjusted to inflation.

UI professor pay has spiked 63 percent from 2001 to 2020; ISU professor pay has jumped 59 percent over that period; and UNI professor pay is up 35 percent.

Even so, UI and ISU since at least the 2002 budget year have been well below their peers in average total salary expenditures. In the 2019 budget year, the most recent data available for comparison, UI’s total average salary expenditures were nearly 46 percent below their peer group average. Iowa State’s were nearly 36 percent below the peer average.

UNI average salary expenditures actually exceeded the peer average from 2002 to 2012. Although as UNI recently took steps to become more competitive for students by keeping tuition down, salary expenses have dropped below the peer average — possibly due to less revenue.

In the 2019 budget year, UNI’s total average salary expenditures were 17 percent below the peer average, according to the Legislative report.

And with lawmakers cutting state support, regents freezing tuition to keep students from leaving during a pandemic, and new costs associated with COVID-19, the universities are strapped for cash and have limited resources to tap for higher faculty wages — should that become necessary to make up for lost tenure protections.

