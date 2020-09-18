Iowa City schools to start in-person hybrid learning Sept. 28

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Community School District will shift from online to a hybrid learning model Sept. 28.

The district started in an online learning model on Sept. 8, after receiving a two-week waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to start online. The waiver was granted as COVID-19 numbers climbed in Iowa City when students returned to the University of Iowa in August.

The district received a second two-week waiver for virtual instruction from the state last week. However, with the county’s 14-day positivity rate dropping to 8.2 percent as of Friday, the district announced it felt comfortable transitioning into a hybrid learning model.

In a school board meeting earlier this week, interim Superintendent Matt Degner said that with the recent rise in COVID-19 cases being contained to people between 18 and 24 years old, he feels comfortable shifting students to a hybrid learning model.

The school board approved a matrix to guide the administration’s decisions in shifting between the online, hybrid and 100 percent in-person learning models throughout the year as the coronavirus dictates.

The transition only applies to students who opted for standard enrollment during registration. About 55 percent of Iowa City students are enrolled in standard enrollment, and 45 percent are enrolled in the virtual learning program.

Families who opted for standard enrollment were assigned to either the “A” or “B” group. The hybrid learning model has students attending classes 50 percent on-site and 50 percent online.

The “A” group will be on-site starting Monday, Sept. 28, and Tuesday, Sept. 29. The “B” group will be on-site that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The schedule will rotate each week with students attending on-site either two or three days a week.

The district was also granted permission from the Department of Education to begin in-person co-curricular and athletic activities starting Saturday, Sept. 26. This includes practices and previously scheduled competitions.

Spectators will be limited at events.

The transportation department is finalizing the bus schedules for students returning in the hybrid model, and bus route information will be provided to families no mater than Monday, Sept. 21.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com