Iowa City schools given permission to start 100% off-site

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Community School District was granted permission from the Department of Education to begin the year 100 percent online as coronavirus cases surge in Johnson County.

At this time, no decision has been made to change the start of the school year.

The Iowa City school board is holding a special board meeting Saturday to determine whether to move to an off-site model or stay with the current hybrid learning model. The first day of school is Sept. 8.

In an email to families Thursday, interim Superintendent Matt Degner said based on information provided by Johnson County Public Health and an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates in the community, the district felt it was necessary to petition the state for permission to begin in an off-site learning model.

On Thursday, Johnson County’s 14-day positivity rate was 16.8 percent.

“After consultation with (Johnson County Public Health), they anticipate these rates to continue to rise,” Degner said in an email. “This is expected to happen much more quickly in the next few days as single day positivity rates are well above 20 percent.”

This is the second time the district has petitioned the state to begin off-site.

Earlier this month, the district’s request to begin the school year virtually was denied by the Department of Education.

The district is pursuing litigation to challenge Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Education’s interpretation of Senate File 2310, which gives guidance to reopening schools during the pandemic.

The Iowa State Education teachers union invited the district to join the lawsuit, which is scheduled for a hearing in Johnson County on Sept. 3.

Under the state’s guidance, school districts must over 50 percent on-site instruction. Districts can petition the state to move virtually when a 14-day positivity rate is between 15-20 percent and student absences are at 10 percent.

