CORONAVIRUS

Iowa City schools delay start date until September

School board submits request to Department of Education to start school year online-only

The Iowa City Community School District Headquarters in Iowa City. (Gazette file photo)
The Iowa City Community School District Headquarters in Iowa City. (Gazette file photo)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:39PM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Iowa City schools delay start date until September

05:39PM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Seconding University of Iowa instructor concerns, local leader airs fe ...

02:13PM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Johnson and Linn counties report double-digit coronavirus case count

01:29PM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds warns schools not to defy law
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Community School District’s first day of school will be Sept. 8, and the district is waiting for a response from the Department of Education to begin the school year virtually.

All school board members voted Tuesday during a special meeting in favor of delaying the first day of school from Aug. 24, to Sept. 8, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The district also submitted its application to the Iowa Department of Education Aug. 4, for permission to begin the year in an off-site learning model, the first day to officially submit the application.

Interim Superintendent Matt Degner said that he hopes extending the academic year will maximize face-to-face instruction time between teachers and students, “which we feel is more likely in June.” The last day of school under the modified schedule will be June 11.

Snow days can become virtual days and count toward the academic year as long as there are not five snow days in a row, Degner said.

The delayed start date will give the district time to monitor additional coronavirus activity as college students return to the University of Iowa’s campus in Iowa City, Degner said.

“That will likely affect community spread rates. We want to get a better sense of what the health conditions in the community (will be like) and felt those extra two weeks could provide some of that,” Degner said.

The district does not meet Gov. Kim Reynold’s requirement of a 15 to 20 percent 14-day average for positive coronavirus cases and 10 percent student absentee from school. However, Degner is hopeful they will get the OK to begin the year virtually.

“We feel like we have a strong case,” he said during the special session school board meeting Tuesday.

Degner said if the off-site learning model is denied, delaying the first day of school gives the district a chance to figure out its return to learn plan, and teachers time to finalize online classes for students who choose the virtual learning option.

In-Person Return To Learn Model

While the school board has not made a decision on its in-person return to learn model, it offered a hybrid model option Tuesday.

Students will be divided into “A” and “B” days. “A” groups will meet on Mondays and Tuesdays, and “B” groups will meet on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will alternate between “A” and “B.” Remote learning will take place when students are not on campus.

Remote learning days will be asynchronous learning and daily morning meetings for students.

For elementary students, all assignments will be posted on SeeSaw, an online student platform. Middle and high school students can access their assignments on Canvas.

An online-only option is available to all students. As of Tuesday, almost 40 percent of families were choosing online enrollment for their students.

“If families are looking for that consistent choice, that K-12 online learning program is a choice for them,” Degner said.

The deadline for families to choose whether they want the standard model of learning or online learning is extended from Aug. 9, to Aug. 16.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:39PM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Iowa City schools delay start date until September

05:39PM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Seconding University of Iowa instructor concerns, local leader airs fe ...

02:13PM | Tue, August 04, 2020

Johnson and Linn counties report double-digit coronavirus case count
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Seconding University of Iowa instructor concerns, local leader airs fears over 30,000-person influx

Johnson and Linn counties report double-digit coronavirus case count

Gov. Kim Reynolds warns schools not to defy law

Blue Strawberry Coffee to close store, go online only

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Scores of University of Iowa educators urge reversal of in-person instruction

$125 million to help local governments in Iowa defray pandemic costs

Fired Cedar Rapids officer Lucas Jones hopes to delay appeal hearing

Marion aims to improve 10th Avenue for pedestrians, bicyclists in 2021

Federal legislation includes funding for improvements at Herbert Hoover birthplace

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate