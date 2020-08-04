Iowa City schools delay start date until September

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Community School District’s first day of school will be Sept. 8, and the district is waiting for a response from the Department of Education to begin the school year virtually.

All school board members voted Tuesday during a special meeting in favor of delaying the first day of school from Aug. 24, to Sept. 8, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The district also submitted its application to the Iowa Department of Education Aug. 4, for permission to begin the year in an off-site learning model, the first day to officially submit the application.

Interim Superintendent Matt Degner said that he hopes extending the academic year will maximize face-to-face instruction time between teachers and students, “which we feel is more likely in June.” The last day of school under the modified schedule will be June 11.

Snow days can become virtual days and count toward the academic year as long as there are not five snow days in a row, Degner said.

The delayed start date will give the district time to monitor additional coronavirus activity as college students return to the University of Iowa’s campus in Iowa City, Degner said.

“That will likely affect community spread rates. We want to get a better sense of what the health conditions in the community (will be like) and felt those extra two weeks could provide some of that,” Degner said.

The district does not meet Gov. Kim Reynold’s requirement of a 15 to 20 percent 14-day average for positive coronavirus cases and 10 percent student absentee from school. However, Degner is hopeful they will get the OK to begin the year virtually.

“We feel like we have a strong case,” he said during the special session school board meeting Tuesday.

Degner said if the off-site learning model is denied, delaying the first day of school gives the district a chance to figure out its return to learn plan, and teachers time to finalize online classes for students who choose the virtual learning option.

In-Person Return To Learn Model

While the school board has not made a decision on its in-person return to learn model, it offered a hybrid model option Tuesday.

Students will be divided into “A” and “B” days. “A” groups will meet on Mondays and Tuesdays, and “B” groups will meet on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will alternate between “A” and “B.” Remote learning will take place when students are not on campus.

Remote learning days will be asynchronous learning and daily morning meetings for students.

For elementary students, all assignments will be posted on SeeSaw, an online student platform. Middle and high school students can access their assignments on Canvas.

An online-only option is available to all students. As of Tuesday, almost 40 percent of families were choosing online enrollment for their students.

“If families are looking for that consistent choice, that K-12 online learning program is a choice for them,” Degner said.

The deadline for families to choose whether they want the standard model of learning or online learning is extended from Aug. 9, to Aug. 16.

