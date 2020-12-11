CORONAVIRUS

Iowa City schools moving to hybrid learning Monday even after receiving virtual learning waiver

The Iowa City Community School District headquarters in Iowa City. (The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — Iowa City schools are returning to hybrid learning Monday even after receiving a temporary virtual learning waiver from the Iowa Department of Education Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the Iowa City school board decided to move forward with its COVID-19 decision matrix, which helps guide return to learn decisions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The matrix states that the district will consider online-only learning if the county 14-day positivity rate is 10 percent or higher.

On Friday afternoon, Johnson County had an 11.3 percent 14-day positivity rate.

In an email to families Friday, interim Superintendent Matt Degner said that due to late notice and the current positivity rate in the community, the district will transition back to hybrid learning next week.

Degner tried to apply for a temporary virtual learning waiver later earlier in the week but was asked by the Department of Education to wait until later in the week when coronavirus cases were expected to trend downward, he said.

Degner said the district is continuing to monitor positivity rates, and if it should rise rapidly families may need to be prepared to move to off-site learning midweek.

The district began temporary virtual learning Nov. 14, after being approved for a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education.

They will have one week of hybrid learning before winter break starts on Dec. 21. Students are expected to return to hybrid learning Jan. 4, 2021.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

