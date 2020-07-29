Iowa City school board taking steps to address racial inequality

IOWA CITY — Iowa City Community School District is taking steps to address racial inequality by reviewing current law enforcement involvement on school campuses, conducting a curriculum audit to ensure anti-racist curriculum and creating a plan to recruit and retain teachers and administrators of color.

The school board met with the Iowa City Community School District Equity Committee in a work session Tuesday night to discuss how the district can respond to Black Lives Matter demands made by the Iowa Freedom Riders.

Iowa Freedom Riders Made seven demands to the school board earlier this month including cutting ties with Johnson County law enforcement, review the referral process to alternative schools, and rewrite discipline protocol to be free of language that targets students of color.

The demands were a “launching point” for a letter penned by the Equity Committee to the school board, which outlined recommended action toward disavowing racism, hate and discrimination, said Rebekah Tiley, an Equity Committee member.

The following is recommended action by the Equity Committee:

1. Retain an Equity Program Facility position, which has been a critical part of developing and implementing a diversity, equity and inclusion plan;

2. Law enforcement officers should not routinely patrol school grounds or come onto grounds except by request;

3. Remove racist instructional materials from classrooms and add proactive anti-racist curriculum at all grade levels;

4. Increase funding for school counselors and social workers;

5. And track retention rates of teachers and administrators of color.

Policing Schools

While the Equity Committee is “appreciative” of the school boards previous vote to not fund school resource officers (SROs), the committee would like the board to pass a resolution that any future decision to add SROs would need to have a super majority of the board voting in its favor.

Even without SROs, Tilley said officers regularly patrolling school grounds has become an issue for some students of color.

“It doesn’t create a welcoming environment and culture for a number of students,” Tilley said to The Gazette. “It doesn’t mean we can’t make that phone call if there’s a reason we need police presence, but it shouldn’t be casually patrolling those areas.”

Anti-Racist Curriculum

Tiley said the district needs a “robust equity review process” when it comes to picking curriculum.

A fifth grade textbook is no longer in use because of the “problematic representation of slavery” it presented Tiley said, who served as chair of the Lucas Elementary School PTO Racial Climate Subcommittee before joining the Equity Committee this year.

Caroline Barker, a student on the Equity Committee, said there is a lot of room for anti-racist teaching to be added to history curiculums in the high schools as well.

Assistant superintendent Amy Kortemeyer said course curricula, which are on a schedule to be reviewed every few years, have had to be put on hold because of budgetary restraints.

Social Studies is scheduled to be reviewed in two years, Kortemeyer said.

“We’ve gone behind the scenes to see what financial impact it would have to be switched around,” she said during the board meeting Tuesday.

“I feel quite frustrated by (budgetary restrictions),” Tiley said. “I guess this is just the challenge of discontinued investment of K-12 education in the state of Iowa. I don’t want to make that an excuse for not doing the right thing, but it reminds me of the horrible choice we have right now between sending our kids to a fully online version of school or this unknown hybrid model. Neither choice is great.”

No action was taken during the work session, and the board plans to continue the discussion at a board retreat next month.

