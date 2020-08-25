Iowa City school board preparing own matrix to move from on-site to remote learning during the coronavirus

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Community School District school board is considering its own matrix for shifting between in-person to online learning and back during the coronavirus.

The district is joining the Iowa State Education Association teachers union in a lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education, challenging the interpretation of Senate File 2310, which gives guidance to reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

If the district wins the lawsuit, which is scheduled in Johnson County on Sept. 3, the school board wants to have a matrix ready to make a local decision about returning to school in a pandemic.

“This is going to be a roller coaster all year long no matter what,” school board member JP Claussen said during a meeting Tuesday night. “I want to have as much transparency and control over how we’re going to make the decision (to go virtually). It’s going to be hard to maintain any continuity when we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

The district’s proposed matrix, which was created in collaboration with Johnson County Department of Public Health and Johnson County Emergency Management, considers the county’s 14-day positivity rate, the number of new cases per day, and each building’s absentee rate for students and staff.

The district will move to 100 percent off-site learning if the county’s positivity rate is higher than 10 percent and the daily case count is more than 100.

The district will continue a hybrid model of learning of the county’s positivity rate is between 5-9 percent, the daily case count is between 10 and 100, and the students and staff absentee rate is 9 percent or less. If the absentee rate increase to 10 percent or greater under the same county positivity rate, the district will move to 100 percent off-site learning.

The district will move to 100 percent in-person learning when the county positivity rate is less than 5 percent, daily case count is less than 10 and student and staff absences is less than 5 percent.

While the school board agreed the matrix was a “great first step,” they tabled voting on the matrix until they can include criteria for how to return from 100 percent off-site to the hybrid model.

“This is a big boat we’re trying to turn as we go back and forth” between on-site and online remote learning, school board President Shawn Eyestone said.

Eyestone said with the county’s 14-day average climbing “really fast,” the district may be eligible to apply to move to online remote learning under the Department of Education and governor’s guidance.

In a July proclamation, Reynolds announced students must attend school in-person for 50 percent of the time. Schools that defy the governor’s proclamation could suffer consequences, including superintendents losing their licenses and students not receiving credit.

Before school districts can request to hold classes virtually, their counties must have at least a 15 percent positivity rate of COVID-19 cases during a 14-day period, and 10 percent of students must be absent from school.

