This new Cedar Rapids preschool is all about nature and being outdoors

CEDAR RAPIDS — Indian Creek Nature Center Director of Education Kelli Kennon-Lane promises children will get “so messy” and be prepared for kindergarten at their new nature-based preschool program launching this fall.

Children will spend up to three hours in outdoor learning during the half-day preschool program — Creekside Forest School — and learn how to learn, be curious, behavior basics and playing with peers.

“We guarantee children will get dirty, and that’s the magic of a nature-based preschool,” Kennon-Lane said.

When the coronavirus pandemic halted a lot of the center’s in-person programs, and the derecho on Aug. 10, damaged parts of the property, the center saw an opportunity to pivot.

“The pandemic and derecho gave us breathing room and space to look at bucket list items we had created years ago,” Kennon-Lane said. “We looked at the things that were possible now that we have this space given to us.”

Kennon-Lane said they were forced to change the way the deliver the mission of the nature center: To promote a sustainable future by nurturing individuals through environmental education, providing leadership in land protection and restoration and encouraging responsible interaction with nature.

The half-day preschool program will serve 3- and 4-year-old children in Eastern Iowa. There are spots for 26 students — 14 in the morning and 14 in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The classroom — at Indian Creek’s Amazing Space, 5300 Otis Rd. SE in Cedar Rapids — will not be “plastic and primary colors,” Kennon-Lane said. The classroom will be decorated in earth tones and natural materials like wood and wicker furniture.

“We’re bringing the outdoors in when we have to be in,” Kennon-Lane said.

On an ideal weather day, the students will check in and start with circle time to set the goals and intentions for the day.

They will then head outside for an outdoor activity, such as a hike to the wetlands to learn about water creatures or practice letters and counting in nature.

They will prepare a snack with teacher support and have small group time to reinforce a skill they learned, Kennon-Lane said.

Students will spend anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours outside each day.

If it’s raining or blisteringly cold, students might bring mud or snow into the classroom.

Two teachers will be hired for the program overseen by Kennon-Lane, who has experience as a teacher and administrator before coming to Indian Creek Nature Center four years ago.

The center is working with Childcare Resource and Referral to work with day care centers and home providers in Linn County who offer transportation to accommodate for the half-day program.

The budget for the preschool program is separate from the nature center’s operating budget, Kennon-Lane said.

The community response to the program has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Kennon-Lane said.

“Preschool aligns with goals families have in Linn County. There is a gap in early childhood education. The pieces just fell into place perfectly. There is not a better time than now to launch this preschool,” Kennon-Lane said.

Creekside Forest School is taking applications, however, it has already received over 170 applications for the 2021-22 school year.

The program has been approved by the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Applications also are being accepted for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

For more information about applying, tuition and tuition assistance, visit indiancreeknaturecenter.org or call 319-362-0664.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com