McKinley Matters: McKinley STEAM Academy goes ice skating

/
As McKinley STEAM Academy students are wrapping up classes this week before winter break, they got a chance to spend some time with friends away from the classroom at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena. This video and photos are part of our series about public education through the eyes of one Cedar Rapids school.
MORE MCKINLEY MATTERS ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa's Kirk Ferentz chokes up as he talks about Hayden Fry
- There really wouldn't have been an Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz without Iowa coach Hayden Fry
- Iowa football recruiting: Hawkeyes sign 19 with another coming, and now the real work begins
- How a Hayden Fry idea led to the creation of Iowa’s iconic Tigerhawk logo
- $300,000 drone smashes into Johnson County lawn
- Proposed Linn County mental health center hits late roadblock