McKinley Matters: McKinley STEAM Academy goes ice skating

05:56PM | Thu, December 19, 2019

08:09AM | Thu, December 19, 2019

What can one middle school teach us about public education today?

07:00AM | Thu, December 19, 2019

McKinley Matters: In face of community conflict, Cedar Rapids middle school stri ...

06:00AM | Mon, November 11, 2019

McKinley Matters: What this principal prioritizes to keep the STEAM going

12:00AM | Sun, October 27, 2019

Photos: Is McKinley STEAM academy haunted?

07:00AM | Fri, October 04, 2019

McKinley Matters: From its old haunts, school turns to the future
Avery Heiar laces up his skates during a free skate for eighth graders from McKinley STEAM Academy at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. McKinley students are wrapping up classes this week before their winter break. The Gazette on Sunday will feature the fifth installment in our series about public education through the eyes of this Cedar Rapids school. To see a video from the ice skating trip, visit www.thegazette.com/section/multimedia. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
As McKinley STEAM Academy students are wrapping up classes this week before winter break, they got a chance to spend some time with friends away from the classroom at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena. This video and photos are part of our series about public education through the eyes of one Cedar Rapids school.

 
 
 
 

