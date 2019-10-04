University of Iowa stops faculty from promoting Greta Thunberg visit via UI social media

IOWA CITY — In the news that teenage globe-trotting climate activist Greta Thunberg — fresh off her viral admonishment last week before the United Nations — is participating today in a protest in Iowa City, a University of Iowa environmental sciences professor saw opportunity.

“If we haven’t already, I’d like to suggest we put Greta’s visit up on (Civil and Environmental Engineering) Facebook,” UI civil and environmental engineering professor Michelle Scherer suggested Thursday to several colleagues in the UI College of Engineering, according to emails provided to The Gazette.

Scherer, who serves as associate director of a National Science Foundation Sustainable Water Development Graduate Program, suggested the UI also share information about the Swedish teen’s Iowa visit via its College of Engineering and IIHR — Hydroscience & Engineering outlets as well.

But a college communications and marketing team member shot down that suggestion, citing the university’s “political activity” guidelines and policy.

“We cannot use our channels to publicize or promote policy change,” replied Jason Kosovski, director of marketing and communications in the Engineering College. “We are always free to publicize our research, even if it has policy impacts, but Greta’s visit does not fit under the umbrella of university research.”

He stressed faculty and staff not use college, center, or department channels to promote Thunberg’s visit.

“I have consulted with UI Government Relations, and they have emphasized that this event does not fall within the scope of something we can promote,” Kosovski wrote.

Scherer questioned that response to another member of the UI communications team, requesting confirmation.

“Is this correct? Boy, we are missing an amazing opportunity here,” she wrote. “It is all the students (undergrad and grad) are talking about. If there is any wiggle room to reconsider our stance on this, I’d love to make a pitch to someone to do so.”

UI spokeswoman Anne Bassett responded to Scherer by providing a link to the pertinent policies — namely political expression and political activity guidelines for faculty and staff.

Those policies prohibit “the use of the university name for any purpose in any non-university endeavor not previously sanctioned by the Office of Strategic Communication.”

Faculty and staff can use their UI titles to identify themselves, but not in situations where UI endorsement can be inferred.

“Where use of the university title would imply that the faculty member is expressing the university’s viewpoint or position — for instance, where the faculty member has an administrative role — use of the title is not appropriate unless the university has adopted such a position and the faculty member is representing that position in an official capacity.”

Scherer declined to comment further when reached Friday by The Gazette.

The 16-year-old Thunberg made international news last week when she took a sharp tone in addressing the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York. Her admonishment has made her a lightning rod for criticism and controversy, with climate-change deniers taking aim with a wide array of insults.

Earlier this week, Thunberg announced plans to join Iowa City youth and UI students in a strike “to save the planet” from noon to 4 p.m. in and around downtown Iowa City. The event is expected to attract thousands. Speakers are expected to “demand action of our leaders to support the Green New Deal and a commitment to protecting the environment.”

The Green New Deal is proposed legislation with the stated aim to address climate change and economic inequality.

