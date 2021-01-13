Governor Reynolds proposes upping regent funding $45 million over two years

In light of a Board of Regents’ call for lawmakers in the next budget year to restore the $8 million they cut over the summer while also boosting general education support for its public universities by an additional $18 million, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed $15 million increase falls short.

Regents had asked for $26 million in restorative and general education funding both for the 2022 and 2023 budget years, amounting to $52 million over the next two years. And while Reynolds didn’t meet those specific demands, she did propose doubling her suggested $15 million bump in 2022 to a $30 million increase in 2023 — giving the public universities $45 million more than they have now.

“The Board of Regents is appreciative of Governor Reynolds’ continued support for Iowa’s regent universities with her FY2022 budget recommendation,” according to a statement from Board of Regents Executive Director Mark Braun. “We will continue to be good stewards with funding that our universities receive.”

The Iowa Legislature rarely adopts the governor’s recommended regents funding — like last year when Reynolds suggested a $15 million increase and lawmakers instead, in the wake of COVID-19, delivered an $8 million cut.

Acknowledging the legislative process has yet to unfold, Braun in his statement said, “The board and institutional leadership look forward to working with the governor and General Assembly during the legislative session.

“We will continue to advocate for the level of financial resources necessary to continue to provide the accessible, first-class education that our students deserve.”

University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa have stressed the dire need for more state support — which has been waning — as competition surges for a shrinking pool of college-bound prospects, COVID-19 cramps campus operations, costs to support instruction and research rise, and students battling personal financial woes rebuff tuition hikes.

“State funding levels for higher education remain significantly less than FY 2009 amounts,” according to the board’s appropriations request for fiscal 2022. “Looking farther back, higher education appropriations for FY 2021 are $63 million less than in FY 2001.”

Regents recently adopted a five-year tuition model promising annual rate hikes at UI and Iowa State by at least 3 percent and possibly more if lawmakers don’t fully fund its requests. Regents paused that model this academic year — given the pandemic and challenges it posed for students and the campuses’ ability to deliver a traditional college experience.

But the model will resume next fall, with the universities desperate for more resources.

“Driving additional resources to the classroom and overall student experience is critical to improving student outcomes,” according to the board’s appropriations request. “Years of declining state appropriations have resulted in significant resource constraints, and hampered attempts to provide predictability.”

And while the campuses have relied more heavily on tuition revenue over the years, that pot of resources is becoming less reliable — with enrollment, and thus tuition revenue, on the decline even before the pandemic.

Regent system student totals have been falling since fiscal 2016, with enrollment down 3.6 percent in fall 2019 and then another 4.4 percent at the start of this academic year — with the threat they’ll keep slipping as the pandemic drags on and shrouds the outlook of a more traditional college experience next fall.

Should lawmakers get behind the board request and governor proposal to up regent appropriations, the universities have committed to use the money on student financial aid, additional classroom supports for virtual and hybrid teaching, and making more classes and programs “online capable.”

Although some lawmakers have urged the universities — which moved a large number of courses online in the fall — to get back to in-person learning.

“I’ve talked to a lot of parents who are paying the tuition for their child, or the child having to take out loans, who aren’t even given the opportunity to get the education that they expected from one of the regent schools,” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, recently told reporters.

Referencing regent appropriations requests, Grassley said, “That reflects somewhat poorly when, as legislators, we hear from students and parents that they want their student in-person and they’re not even being given that as an option.

“So there is some frustration that exists heading into this legislative session.”

