Gov. Kim Reynolds sees possibility for summer school activities in June

It’s possible Iowa kids will be able to participate in summer school and activities as early as June, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday, adding that she will take those steps only if the data supports those actions.

Iowa schools have been closed since March and Reynolds previously said she would announce by June 1 if and when summer sports activities and other school-sponsored events can resume.

During a conference call with other governors who have started to reopen their states’ economies, Reynolds said that school activities in Iowa could resume in June. That could include school remediation programs that she thinks might be needed because of schools being closed.

“I think that’s extremely important, but again, we need to do it in a responsible manner,” Reynolds said.

She also talked about the need to make sure child care is available, “especially for our essential workforce and for Iowans that have had to stand on the front lines during the coronavirus.”

Reynolds made her comments during a Grading the Governors virtual forum Monday hosted by the free-market think tank FreedomWorks. It gave Reynolds an A grade for her handling of both public health and the economy.

