Dropping Cy-Hawk game could cost canceling team $1 million

With the University of Iowa investigating “inappropriate actions” toward its marching band during Saturday’s rain-plagued rivalry game against Iowa State in Ames, some members of the public have asked whether the Cy-Hawk tradition should continue.

“End this series,” one man wrote on Twitter in response to UI Athletic Director Gary Barta’s statement Monday afternoon announcing his department “has been made award of inappropriate actions made toward student members and staff of the Hawkeye Marching Band while attending the Iowa State football game.”

“It would not break my heart to end this series,” another fan wrote on social media. “Iowa seemingly gets no benefit from this game … win, lose, or draw.”

But refusing to play in the game for reasons other than “Acts of God and nature including but not limited to strikes, war, or other unusual occurrence” could cost the canceling school $1 million, according to a six-year-old contract for the UI-ISU football faceoff.

The agreement — signed in November 2013 and extended twice to continue through 2025 — does allow for both sides to agree to waive the $1 million penalty. But absent such agreement, a decision from one side to remove the annual game from its lineup would come with the hefty cost — as canceling “would cause the non-breaching party significant damage, both financial and otherwise.”

Even when unforeseeable and unavoidable circumstances prevent the game, the contract requires “every effort to reschedule or add an additional year to this agreement.”

Only if either the Big Ten or Big 12 Conference implements scheduling protocol preventing the series can either school escape the annual matchup unscathed, “provided the parties have each hosted the same number of home contests.”

Officials with the UI Athletics Department have not opined about the prospect of canceling the annual match-up, which this year was delayed nearly three hours in the first half by heavy rain, lightning, and thunder. It was during the long wait for play to resume that Cyclone fans rushed the field and used the Jack Trice turf as a silp-n-slide — among other things.

UI officials have not reported details of when the alleged abuse against the Hawkeye band occurred, but Barta in his statement said his administration has contacted Iowa State Athletics “to gather additional information.”

“Our main priority is the safety of all Iowa students, staff, and coaches when attending events away from Iowa City,” Barta said.

Noting previous bad behavior from fans and bands on both sides of the series, some members of the public have asked whether it makes the most sense to nix participation of visiting bands — which also is addressed in the UI-ISU contract in the form of ticket allowance.

The visiting team is allotted 3,500 tickets, including 500 specifically for its marching band. The contract does not mandate the bands participate, although it’s unclear whether the visiting school could still use those 500 reserved tickets for fans if they keep their band at home.

