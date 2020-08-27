CORONAVIRUS

What happens when a student is exposed to or tests positive for COVID-19?

Here's when a student should stay home and when they can return to school

A container of hand sanitizer is seen as a part of a kit given out to school nurses at the College Community School Dist
A container of hand sanitizer is seen as a part of a kit given out to school nurses at the College Community School District office in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:50AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Iowa school nurses may be first line of defense for coronavirus-positi ...

06:45AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

What happens when a student is exposed to or tests positive for COVID- ...

06:27PM | Wed, August 26, 2020

Iowa offers grants to companies for skills training with CARES Act fun ...

02:09PM | Wed, August 26, 2020

University of Iowa hospitals CEO on surge in cases: 'This is very very ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Here’s the protocol for students if they are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19, according to public health officials:

When to stay home

A student should stay home if having:

Any high risk symptoms, including a new cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or a new loss of taste or smell.

Two or more symptoms considered low-risk for the coronavirus, including a headache, fatigue, nausea, sore throat, body aches, or vomiting or diarrhea.

A temperature at 100.4 degrees or higher — even without any other symptoms.

Been in close contact — within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes — with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Families should call the school and report any COVID-19 symptoms or exposures, as well as their health care provider for guidance and track their symptoms.

When to return to school

A student who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus can return to school 14 days after the last exposure if they remain asymptomatic.

If a student tests negative for COVID-19, they still needs to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure to a positive case.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A student who tests positive can return to school when at least 10 days have passed since symptoms began, has had no fever for at least 24 hours and other symptoms have improved.

If a student has symptoms of COVID-19, no known exposure to the virus and a test result is negative, the student can return to daily activities 24 hours after a fever and other symptoms have improved.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:50AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

Iowa school nurses may be first line of defense for coronavirus-positi ...

06:45AM | Thu, August 27, 2020

What happens when a student is exposed to or tests positive for COVID- ...

06:27PM | Wed, August 26, 2020

Iowa offers grants to companies for skills training with CARES Act fun ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa offers grants to companies for skills training with CARES Act funding

University of Iowa hospitals CEO on surge in cases: 'This is very very alarming'

Iowa has its second-highest day of positive coronavirus test results

University of Iowa, Northern Iowa threaten suspension for partying students

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids schools to start Sept. 21, with middle, high school online

Supervisors back Linn County Auditor's ballot drop boxes to accept 2020 absentee votes

Former school counselor accused of sex with minor will stay in jail pending trial

Derecho another blow to restaurants in Cedar Rapids, Marion after earlier coronavirus shutdowns

Cedar Rapids turns to volunteers to help with costly tree debris removal

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate