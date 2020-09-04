Cedar Rapids elementaries set to reopen by Sept. 21

Gazette staff

CEDAR RAPIDS — All 21 of the Cedar Rapids Community School District’s elementary schools will be open for in-person classes when the academic year starts Sept. 21, the district told parents Friday.

The news also means three middle schools that were going to be devoted to elementary students will be able to be used for the older students after all. So Harding, Wilson and Roosevelt middle schools will begin in-person classes for their students as well.

District facilities took extensive damage in the Aug. 10 derecho, pushing back the start date and forcing more online instruction than planned.

Other school facilities — Franklin, McKinley and Taft middle schools along with Jefferson, Kennedy and Washington high schools — still need repairs that will keep them out of commission longer.

Students at those schools will start the school year with virtual classes for all until the buildings reopen.

“Every effort is being made to get these buildings accessible as soon as possible,” the district’s message said.

But it could be a while.

Franklin, McKinley and Taft are not expected to be available until Nov. 16. It could be until next year — Jan. 4 — that Jefferson, Kennedy and Washington high schools are able to reopen.

The district said it has extended until Sept. 11 the deadline for families to choose a return-to-learn plan. The three options are: in-person learning, short-term online learning or long-term online learning through the Cedar Rapids Virtual Academy. The district advised parents to contact their respective schools if they want to change their original choice.