CORONAVIRUS

Cedar Rapids schools extending virtual learning after Thanksgiving break

Dawn Martin (center) looks on while her children Eleanore, 10, a fifth grader and Owen, 15, a freshman work on school wo
Dawn Martin (center) looks on while her children Eleanore, 10, a fifth grader and Owen, 15, a freshman work on school work at their home in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:34PM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Cedar Rapids schools extending virtual learning after Thanksgiving bre ...

10:30AM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. about COVID-19 in Iowa

10:22AM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Linn-Mar schools to move to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving bre ...

06:39PM | Mon, November 23, 2020

Iowa prisons expand use of N95 masks as COVID-19 cases mount
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Community School District will continue virtual learning for two weeks after Thanksgiving break, pending approval of a waiver by the Iowa Department of Education.

The district began remote learning on Nov. 12, as cases of coronavirus were spiking in Linn County, impacting the health care system and resulting in staffing shortages in the district.

Another waiver would extend virtual learning from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11. Students may be able to return to in-person learning Dec. 7, if conditions improve, according to a statement from Superintendent Noreen Bush Tuesday. Families will be alerted by Dec. 3, about when to return to in-person class.

“We would like to take this one week at a time,” Bush said, citing an increase in coronavirus cases after Labor Day and Halloween. “It is our greatest hope to get students back to in-person instruction as soon as possible.”

Although there has been a slight decline in the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Linn County, it’s not significant enough for students to return to school, Bush said.

On Tuesday, Linn County’s 14 day positivity rate was 19.2 percent.

Athletics and other extracurricular activities are suspended during remote instruction.

“We know that this year continues to put a strain on families; we do not take these decisions lightly,” Bush said. “Please know that we will continue to monitor what is happening in the community as well as within our school district.”

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:34PM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Cedar Rapids schools extending virtual learning after Thanksgiving bre ...

10:30AM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. about COVID-19 in Iowa

10:22AM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Linn-Mar schools to move to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving bre ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. about COVID-19 in Iowa

Linn-Mar schools to move to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving break

Iowa prisons expand use of N95 masks as COVID-19 cases mount

As Iowa State, UNI enter unique finals week, campus officials urge diligence in returning home

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Showing gratitude in 2020 may seem difficult, but these readers' stories will give you hope

Marion library board fires director without explanation

Pick your own Christmas trees at these Eastern Iowa farms

Iowa Santas prepare for socially distanced, virtual visits this pandemic holiday season

Thanksgiving meals available for pickup Wednesday in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe