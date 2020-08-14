CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Community School District may begin the school year virtually after Monday’s derecho storm caused major damage several to school buildings. However, this decision could depend on a new proclamation from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds will be working on a “different proclamation” to address the damage caused by the derecho storm to schools, she said during a news conference Friday at the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Reynolds made a proclamation several weeks ago exhorting schools to provide the majority of instruction online, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to continue to work with them to help meet their needs to make sure that our kids are getting their needs met as well,” Reynolds said.

“We think we’re going to do a different proclamation that will address some of the damage that’s been done by the severe storms ... We have been working with our school districts across the state to help them stand our schools back up and get our kids educated.”

The governor toured Kennedy High School with Superintendent Noreen Bush Friday.

“She has spent all day in Cedar Rapids, she sees the devastation in the community, and you can’t drive two blocks without seeing one of our buildings on the corner,” Bush said.

Bush said it will be months of recovery before staff and students will be able to enter buildings, and that she told Reynolds because of the pandemic, the district is prepared to start school online. The district also will look at options of “online access” to get students educated, she said.

“We’re prepared to put a device into everyone’s hand. We made a plan. We wanted to be sure if we were in a situation where we had to go completely online, we were prepared,” Bush said.

The district was already prepared to teach 35 percent of students online because of the coronavirus this fall, While the district was prepared to go one-to-one with technology this year, some computers that were going to be distributed to students may have been damaged in the storm, Bush said.

Bush said that even if the district was able to get students back in school, she can’t imagine school buses would be able to navigate around town.

“Our community is crushed. We won’t have access to get students to school even if we wanted to right out of the gate,” she said.

Reynolds and Department of Education Director Ann Lebo “will be looking at creating opportunities for districts like ours to have flexibility in how we can school our kids,” Bush said.

Bush said that during the floods of 2008 and 2016, the district was able to have some forgiveness from the state.

“I think we would certainly be in a qualifying situation for forgiveness of some school days,” Bush said.

The district’s insurance company will finish assessing buildings by the end of next week, Bush said. After the district knows the extent of the damage, they will start prioritizing construction projects. This week, buildings were temporarily repaired with rubber roof to keep out more rain, and they are being dryed out, Bush said.

The worst-hit schools were Kennedy, Jefferson High School and Washington High School, Bush said.

Bush said that some elementary schools were not “as deeply affected” as other buildings. Some students may have the option to return to in-person learning more quickly than others, she said.

“What we’ve heard the most from elementary families is they need to get back to work. They can’t work from home forever. Their companies want them back on site, and they want their kids in school,” Bush said.

“I think we want to be safe, but trying to train our kindergartners online, especially with families who aren’t prepared to continue to stay at home with their five-year-olds, that’s going to be a challenge.”

Bush wants the district to focus on the community’s basic needs, including lunches for students. The district was feeding 30,000 meals a week throughout the summer in a program that ended last Friday.

Because of storm damage, the district doesn’t have kitchens to put together meals for students, Bush said.

Before the storm, the district was working with the USDA to get approval for students who chose the online-only return to learn option to get a school lunch and had not received an answer.

James Lynch contributed to this report.

