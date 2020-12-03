Cedar Rapids schools returning in-person Monday, cutting virtual learning waiver short

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids schools are returning to in-person learning Monday, cutting short their two-week virtual waiver of instruction, citing a decrease in the number of positive cases of the coronavirus in Linn County and staff absences.

The district is also updating its quarantine guidance, shortening the duration of quarantine from 14 days to 10 days of coming into contact with a positive case and no symptoms being reported. The guidance was created by the Center for Disease Control this week and adopted by Linn County Public Health.

“While we are making plans to return to in-person learning the week of Dec. 7, we emphasize that the mitigation efforts of mask wearing, hand sanitizing and social distancing must remain strong for our kids to stay in school,” Superintendent Noreen Bush said, citing a decrease in the county positivity rate to 16.8 percent as of Thursday.

“When the community does its part, our students get to return to in-person learning,” she said in a news release.

Schools in in-person learning before the waiver was granted will return to school on Monday, Dec. 7, including all elementary schools, Metro High School, Polk Alternative Education and Harding, Roosevelt and Wilson middle schools.

The original waiver to the Iowa Department of Education was filed for a Dec. 14 return, with the option to return earlier if conditions improved. The district received two virtual learning waivers, and began virtual learning Nov. 12.

All high school athletics and activities can resume beginning Saturday.

Four schools that have been repaired from derecho damage in August will resume in-person classes for the first time this year.

Students at Franklin Middle School, Jefferson High School, McKinley Middle School and Washington High School will return to in-person classes Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Students enrolled in either in-person or virtual learning before the start of the school year and will attend whichever learning plan they chose.

With the start of the second semester in January, families have the option to change the instruction they selected for their child.

Requests can be made to the student’s principal to change from remote to in-person learning or from in-person to remote learning by Dec. 16.

Iowa City, College Community, Linn-Mar school districts are among those in virtual learning until Dec. 14.

