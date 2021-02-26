Education

How to apply for Cedar Rapids magnet school lottery

Students race back into the school building after a tour of New Leader Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov.
Students race back into the school building after a tour of New Leader Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The students met for several weeks prior to their trip to design a metal plaque that will hang in the McKinley STEAM Academy hallway. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Families of elementary and middle school students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District have choices through the magnet school lottery program.

Students outside the district also can apply for a magnet school through the district’s open enrollment program.

The magnet school lottery opened in February and closes at midnight April 2. Open enrollment paperwork is due Monday for students not in the Cedar Rapids district.

The lottery is a computer generated, random process to select and accept students who live outside of magnet attendance boundaries.

Students who live in the magnet resident zone do not need to enter the lottery to enroll.

Students can enter the lottery through an online application at cr.k12.ia.us/schools/magnet-school-lottery/.

Parents will be notified by email of lottery results the week of April 26, and will have 72 hours to accept their child’s placement.

For questions about the Cedar Rapids district’s magnet school lottery, email jschulte@crschools.us.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

 

