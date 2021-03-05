CORONAVIRUS

Cedar Rapids high schools to hold in-person graduation for Class of 2021

Senior Alexzandrea (cq) Shaffer decorated her mortar board for her graduation walk across the stage during filming of co
Senior Alexzandrea (cq) Shaffer decorated her mortar board for her graduation walk across the stage during filming of commencement ceremonies at Metro High School in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The high school has 160 graduating seniors who were video recorded walking across the stage and moving their tassels from right to left side of their mortar boards. The footage will be edited together for a virtual commencement that will air May 22.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids high school students will get to walk across the stage to grab their diplomas during in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021, the district announced Friday.

The ceremonies for Jefferson, Kennedy and Washington high schools will be held in the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, formerly known as the U.S. Cellular Center.

Metro High School’s ceremony will be held at the DoubleTree convention Center.

Graduates and their guests will be required to wear masks and social distance. Seating capacity will be limited, and the graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed.

Specific details about graduation will be communicated by each school.

The graduation ceremonies will take place on these dates:

Kennedy High School: Thursday, May 27

Washington High School: Friday, May 28

Metro High School: Saturday, May 29

Jefferson High School: Saturday, May 29.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

