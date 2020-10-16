Cedar Rapids elementary students 'plant hope' with 6 apple trees in city park

CEDAR RAPIDS — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and following the derecho storm that devastated Cedar Rapids, Cedar River Academy at Taylor Elementary “planted hope” in the form of six apple trees Friday.

The trees were originally planned to be planted on Arbor Day, which was April 24, behind Cedar River Academy, 720 Seventh Ave. SW at Reed Park, but with students out of school at the time because of the coronavirus, the ceremony was delayed.

Now, after the derecho, the tree planting means even more to students and staff at Cedar River Academy.

“It kind of worked out perfectly because I think replanting now is so much more impactful for everyone involved because we’re showing we’re committed to rebuilding, and so is the whole city,” said Elizabeth Callahan, Cedar River Academy magnet school coordinator.

Third-graders Aariah Johanns and Kemma Leach gave short welcome speeches before the tree planting began, led in the Pledge of Allegiance and introduced Mayor Brad Hart, who read the Arbor Day proclamation. In attendance were a few school officials and some kindergarten students.

“We are planting six new apple trees to replace ones that died,” Kemma said. “We will take very good care of them and make sure they grow. We love trees and they will always be a part of our lives.”

The trees were made possible by a $545 Granting A Better Tomorrow Grant from Trees Forever, a nonprofit in Marion that works to plant and care for trees, prairie and other natural areas.

Geoff Johnson, a field coordinator from Trees Forever, said the apple trees are a “wonderful” project for the school.

“It gives the children a richer environment, and it gives the teachers and everyone else involved a sense that they played a part to get more trees in the ground,” Johnson said.

The apple trees were chosen to replace six apple trees that were removed from the park earlier this year because they had died.

Cedar River Academy, which was designated a magnet school last year and its named changed from Taylor Elementary School, has a school theme of sustainability, community and environment.

“Teaching sustainability of environment includes planting trees and taking ,” Callahan said. “Nurturing the trees can also teach us to nurture ourselves, replant and rebuild.”

Cedar River Academy Principal Andrea Scott said she hopes the kindergartners present at the ceremony will be the “guardians of these apple trees.”

“They will get to see the trees grow as they grow, and their care is going to have a healing impact,” Scott said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for Cedar Rapids that we’re planting something after all this devastation. We try to take kids to nature and bring nature to kids. This is a great way to do that.”

Arborist with the City of Cedar Rapids Todd Fagan planted the trees Friday.

He said the orchard is a great teaching opportunity for students about how to plant a tree properly and where food comes from.

“A lot of people don’t plant trees the right way and they don’t prosper or thrive,” he said. “You can sent a tree up for failure 10 to 15 years down the road by planting it improperly.”

Fagan said the biggest mistakes people make is not excavating the excess soil off the roots of the tree and planting it too deep.

Other mistakes people make is planting trees by power lines or too close to their house.

The apple trees should yield fruit in two to three years.

