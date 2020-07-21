Board of Regents to offer ACT test-taking options for students wanting to apply

With COVID-19 curtailing options for high schoolers to take the ACT — required for automatic admission to one of Iowa’s public universities — the Board of Regents is hoping to bridge the gap by offering new standardized testing opportunities across its campuses.

Beginning in August, any Iowa high school student graduating this winter or in spring 2021 will be able to take the ACT on the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, or University of Northern Iowa campuses for $80. The regents also will offer opportunities at the UI Pappajohn Education Center in Des Moines and the Western Iowa Regents Resource Centers in Sioux City and Council Bluffs.

Scores from those regent-administered tests only will be shared with the board’s public universities and partner community colleges by request — meaning students can’t use their regent-administered test scores to apply to other colleges or universities or share them with their high schools.

Some high schoolers have had difficulty scheduling an ACT exam in recent weeks and months as the Iowa City-based testing operation has eliminated thousands of options in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In late May, ACT announced more than 2,600 canceled test sites for June. Remaining locations operated at half capacity — resulting in more students wanting to take the test than could.

Although ACT earlier this summer announced plans for online testing beginning in September, officials earlier this month postponed the planned launch, citing “COVID-19 disruptions and required social distancing guidelines in ACT test centers.”

Instead, ACT is focused on adding testing capacity for those needing “full ACT scores for admission and scholarship applications.” But on Monday, ACT found itself responding to “an unfortunate situation where students showed up to canceled test centers for the July 18 national test administration.”

Although more than 88,000 students succeeded in testing at more than 1,100 sites, about 1,400 at 21 canceled sites were unable to do so, according to ACT.

“Our top priority is to provide testing opportunities for all who wish to pursue a path to college and career,” according to an ACT news release. “We know we have work to do to earn back trust and provide a positive experience for all who engage with us.”

In response to a question from The Gazette about whether cancellations compelled the Board of Regents’ new testing opportunities, spokesman Josh Lehman said regents have been “monitoring the national testing situation closely and are aware that due to test cancellations and delays there have been challenges for students.”

“Test cancellations and delays have presented challenges to students who wish to apply for admission,” Lehman said. “These on-campus testing opportunities are designed to give students who wish to attend one of the regent universities additional access to testing.”

ACT scores are a key part of the board’s “regent admissions index,” through which Iowa high school students can achieve automatic admission to one of the state’s three public universities. The formula — which also weighs grade-point average and high school courses — is outlined in the Iowa Administrative Rules, which don’t allow the board to admit students automatically without ACT or SAT scores.

“However, any student that does not currently have a standardized test score is still encouraged to apply to one of our universities,” Lehman said. “They could be admitted via holistic review, and could submit their standardized test score at a later time.”

Like most colleges and universities locally and nationally, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended budgets and academic plans across Iowa’s regent institutions — with each losing tens of millions from spring refunds, cancellations, and extra expenses and projecting more hits this fall with enrollment dips, tuition losses, and mounting costs.

In response to rising demand for an in-person experience, the universities this fall are bringing back to campus the tens of thousands of students they sent home mid-March as COVID-19 cases exploded across the state. The universities are imposing widespread safety and sanitation measures though — from mandated masks to residence hall restrictions to hybrid learning that will keep larger lectures over 50 students online for the semester.

And regent officials this week said those health and safety protocols will be in place for their ACT test operations — including mandated masks for all test takers, social distancing requirements, and symptom checks.

Students, however, must assume the risk of contracting COVID-19 — even as the institutions take enhanced health and safety measures.

“You understand that although the institutions participating in offering the ACT examination have undertaken reasonable steps to minimize the transmission of COVID-19, the institutions are not responsible in any manner for any risks related to COVID-19,” according to an ACT assumption of risk and release. “You voluntarily accept and assume all risks related to exposure to or transmission of contagious diseases, including, but not limited to, all risk of loss, damage, personal injury, sickness, or death.”

Campus staff will run the tests, and officials don’t expect doing so will create extra costs for the board.

ACT typically charges students $52 to take the test, excluding the writing portion. Lehman said the board will use revenue from its $80 registration fee to administer the test and cover overhead costs.

And students can apply for waivers or testing accommodations — as with any ACT test, according to Lehman.

As of last week, about 200 students already had registered for a Board of Regents ACT exam.

