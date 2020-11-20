After recent free speech controversies, Iowa Board of Regents instigates review of university policies

IOWA CITY — Given ongoing First Amendment issues across Iowa’s public universities — including controversial syllabi, spurned student groups, and contentious social media posts — the Iowa Board of Regents has created a new committee to review its free speech policy and evaluate its campuses’ compliance.

Additionally, board President Mike Richards this week tasked the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa presidents to provide an update at the board’s February meeting “on exactly how each institution is protecting free speech on campus and in the classroom.”

“Everyone has the right to express their own opinion,” Richards said. “Disagreeing on issues and having a respectful debate about those issues should happen on our university campuses. What should not happen is preventing another person or group’s opinion from being expressed, or threatening those opinions with possible repercussions.

“This is not who we are, and it is not right.”

Richards, in making his comments, didn’t reference any particular incident on the campuses his board oversees — although there have been many First Amendment and free-speech-related debates and concerns in recent years and in this semester.

But he noted the board last year adopted a new free speech policy after both Iowa State and UI ended up in court over separate issues, prompting lawmakers to enact a new law regarding “speech and expression at public institutions of higher education in the State of Iowa.”

The board-level committee of three regents will evaluate implementation of its new policy. Regents David Barker, Nancy Boettger, and Zack Leist — the board’s student regent at Iowa State — also will research best practices at other institutions and recommend changes “that need to be made to strengthen our efforts on free speech.”

“This board will not tolerate the violation of anyone’s freedom of speech on our campuses,” Richards said Wednesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The most recent debate has involved Iowa State and its College Republicans student group, which issued via Twitter a postelection call to arms that some deemed threatening and initially incited an administrative response condemning the message.

“Any suggestion of armed activity by an Iowa State student organization is prohibited by university policy,” a spokeswoman said, according to media reports. “Any conduct that violates university policy will be addressed in an appropriate manner.”

The condemnation was insufficient for dozens of ISU students, faculty, staff, and alumni, who penned an open letter demanding a stronger administrative response — including deregistering the student group until all its current members have graduated.

Iowa State leadership issued a response refusing to do that or amend its Student Code of Conduct, per the group’s request, arguing “doing so would violate their First Amendment rights.”

“In short, this demand asks that the university proactively violate the law, and we will not do so,” according to the ISU response.

Just days before that, UNI President Mark Nook had to intervene to allow a pro-life student group on campus after the Northern Iowa Student Government initially refused — labeling it a “hate group,” likening it to a “white supremacist group,” and calling its approval a “smack in the face” to women’s rights.

Nook determined the student leaders had not been content-neutral in denying the Students for Life of American application and granted it student org status and access to campus resources.

“Universities exist to give students and all members of the university community an opportunity to wrestle with a vast diversity of ideas and opinions, to challenge their perception of their own identity and the beliefs and opinions of others, and to grow in their understanding of natural and social systems,” Nook wrote in his eight-page reversal.

Also this semester ISU faced backlash over an English professor’s syllabus warning students could be dismissed for “othering” — expressing views deemed racist, sexist, or homophobic.

She warned students could not for papers or projects, “choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do (i.e. no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc.)”

A UI professor in August apologized after asking students “to decide between being a slave or slave master for a 12-page paper,” one Black student share on Twitter.

Lawmakers last year enacted a new law related to free speech at its public universities that, among other things, directed the board to adopt a new speech and expression policy.

Thus the board in April 2019 adopted new regulations committing it to its “proper role” of encouraging “diversity of thoughts, ideas, and opinions” and “peaceful, respectful, and safe exercise of First Amendment rights.”

In that UI had been sued by two faith-based student organizations deregistered for barring from leadership positions individuals who didn’t align with their beliefs, the new regents policy explicitly prohibits universities from denying “benefits or privileges available to student organizations based on the viewpoint of a student organization or the expression of the viewpoint by the student organization.”

“The universities shall not deny any benefit or privilege to a student organization based on the student organization’s requirement that the leaders of the student organization agree to and support its beliefs,” according to the new regents policy. “Student organizations may, but are not required to, limit leadership positions to students who, upon individual inquiry, affirm that they support the student organization’s beliefs and agree to further the student organization’s mission.”

Richards, in his statement this week about free speech on the campuses, said, “This is an issue we must address, and a conversation that should be transparent and public.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com