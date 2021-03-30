Education

2 Iowa State University students who died when boat capsized identified

Law enforcement resumed the search Monday for a missing Iowa State University Crew Club member at Little Wall Lake in Ha
Law enforcement resumed the search Monday for a missing Iowa State University Crew Club member at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County. The ISU student has been missing since the rescue of three other students and the death of one on the lake Sunday. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Two Iowa State University students who died when their school crew boat capsized on a lake were residents of Washington, D.C., and Illinois, authorities announced Tuesday.

Yaakov Ben-David, 20, a sophomore accounting major from Washington, D.C., and Derek Nanni, 19, a freshman chemistry major from Normal, Ill., drowned in the boating accident Sunday, Hamilton County and Iowa State police said.

Their boat capsized on Little Wall Lake, about 15 miles north of Ames, where Iowa State is located.

Three other crew members were rescued by people who lived around the lake. Their names have not been released.

The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

High costs, lack of planning and collaboration behind University of Iowa hospital rejection

New U.S. News graduate school rankings show losses, gains for Iowa universities

Body of 2nd Iowa State student recovered after rowing accident Sunday

Former UI President Mary Sue Coleman: Focus on making Iowa higher ed the 'envy of the Midwest'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Tweaks to new Iowa election rules possible

Marion mayor reflects on city's growth through pandemic, derecho

Bret Nilles reelected to fifth term as Linn County Democrats chair

211 hotline expanded in Iowa: More people can now use vaccine navigators to help get past barriers for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

Iowa's positive COVID-19 case tally surpasses 350,000

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.