Iowa surpasses 150,000 COVID-19 cases

Iowa continued amassing new COVID-19 cases Sunday, surpassing 150,000 infections on the eight-month anniversary of the virus being confirmed in the state.

The 4,270 new cases added in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday was the third-highest tally yet — with the other two high points reached this month also.

That brings the total number of cases in Iowa so far to 152,787. With that addition, Iowa — for the 22nd day in a row — hit the record number of cases per day when averaged over seven days.

Linn County added 386 of those cases — its second-highest — and Johnson County added 123.

According to public health data, a record number of school-age children up to age 17 were confirmed with the virus during the 24-hour period: 449 new cases for a total of 12,928.

Cases among those in the education occupation reached a total of 7,232, an increase of 53 during the period.

The state reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths in the period, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died as result of the disease to 1,842.

Page County reported its first death because of the disease, bringing to 95 the number of Iowa’s 99 counties that have recorded a COVID-19 death. Dubuque County reported two deaths in the period. Black Hawk, Bremer, Carroll, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Hardin, Lee, Linn, Muscatine and Plymouth counties each reported one death.

People being treated in Iowa hospitals for the virus increased from 901 to 992 during the period. Those in intensive care dipped from 194 to 190, but the number of patients placed on ventilators to help breathe rose from 72 to 77.

Of the 9,287 test results reported during the period, 5,017 were negative or inconclusive — making for a daily positivity rate of 45.98 percent, the second-worst after a 49.05 percent rate recorded just a day earlier.

Jones County — where an outbreak has raged through the Anamosa State Penitentiary and the disease has forced schoolchildren from in-person classes until at least Nov. 16 — the daily positivity rate reached a whopping 70.13 percent in the period, meaning that 7 in 10 people in the county who were tested in 24 hours had COVID-19.

According to the state’s calculations, 81 of Iowa’s counties reported positivity rates of at least 15 percent when averaged over 14 days. More than half those counties — 47 — recorded 14-day positivity rates of over 20 percent. Those 47 counties include a cluster around Cedar Rapids: Jones (41.8 percent); Delaware (23.8); Benton (22.4) and Linn (20.7).

The 10 Iowa counties that have reported the most cases so far are:

• Polk, 23,221

• Linn, 8,619

• Woodbury, 8,335

• Black Hawk, 7,548

• Johnson, 6,929

• Dubuque, 6,782

• Scott, 6,375

• Story, 4,800

• Dallas, 4,354

• Pottawattamie, 4,060.