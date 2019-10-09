Legion Arts names interim director

CEDAR RAPIDS — An interim director for the Legion Arts has been named, effective Tuesday.

Taylor Bergen, who had previously worked for the arts presenting organization, which also owns and operates CSPS Hall, will help guide Legion Arts through the end of the year. He will work part-time.

The board of directors will be conducting an extensive search for a permanent director, who would likely be hried in early 2020, said Matt Steele, the Legion Arts board chairman.

Bergen will help fill the gap following the departure of F. John Herbert, the co-founder of the 29-year-old organization that helped establish the artistic culture of the New Bohemia District.

Herbert, who had long served as director, resigned late last month as the organization has been struggling with more than $100,000 in debts.

