Stoney Point YMCA for sale as pandemic takes financial toll on Cedar Rapids organization

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Stoney Point YMCA in Cedar Rapids is for sale as the YMCA of the Cedar Rapids Metro Area struggles with financial challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stoney Point Y, 300 Stoney Point Rd. SW, has never had a membership base able to sustain a positive bottom line, said Bob Carlson, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA.

It was listed for sale with Skogman Realty on Friday and will continue to offer services, including child care, for the foreseeable future.

“We would love to explore sale options, including partnerships and collaborations, so we could possibly continue YMCA services in that location somehow in the future,” Carlson said. “That would be our dream.”

Carlson said he is unable to disclose the amount the YMCA is selling for, but noted several interested buyers will be touring the facility. The Stoney Point YMCA was built in 1984 and underwent renovations in 2003. Its goal was to serve the northwest and southwest sides of Cedar Rapids.

YMCA members were alerted to the sale Friday afternoon in an email.

Carlson said putting the Stoney Point location on the market was a “tough decision” for the board of directors, “but a good economic decision for our organization.”

“Our metro association is facing economic challenges that are unprecedented. We’ve looked at all of our programs, our operations, figured out where cash flow comes from, and unfortunately, Stoney Point has been our branch that’s had significant net revenue losses over many years,” Carlson said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The YMCA of the Cedar Rapids Metro Area is struggling to give refunds for its Camp Wapsie summer programs, which were canceled because of the coronavirus.

In July, the Mercy Health Plaza YMCA location closed to free up resources for other branches better sustained by membership fees.

There are three other YMCA locations in the area: Helen G. Nassif, Marion and the Marion Independent Fitness Center.

A new regional YMCA facility is being built in Marion and is set to open in January.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com