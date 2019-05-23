Community

Prospect Meadows takes victory lap

First pitch thrown at new Marion fields

Jack Hoeger (left) throws the first pitch Thursday evening on the Miracle Field at Prospect Meadows baseball complex in Marion. The complex hosted its grand opening, including exhibition games and a ribbon-cutting. The project, which has been eight years in the making, opened its initial phase for now. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Jack Hoeger (left) throws the first pitch Thursday evening on the Miracle Field at Prospect Meadows baseball complex in Marion. The complex hosted its grand opening, including exhibition games and a ribbon-cutting. The project, which has been eight years in the making, opened its initial phase for now.
MARION — The public got its first chance Thursday evening to see Prospect Meadows, a $14 million baseball facility in Marion that’s been years in the making, in action when exhibition games were played on its initial phase.

The public-private partnership at County Home Road and Highway 13 will feature nine fields, including an accessible “Miracle Field” so disabled children can play ball, when the first phase is complete next month. Project leaders are planning a roughly $5 million phase two in 2023, which will add another eight fields.

Britney Edwards, a Mount Vernon resident, said she often travels with her son, Kade, 8, to play baseball. She said his regular Cedar Rapids Reds games will be held at Prospect Meadows in the near future.

“We go to Des Moines quite a bit,” Edwards said, adding that Thursday’s open house was her first time seeing Prospect Meadows. “We knew about it. Honestly, it’s pretty sweet.”

Prospect Meadows has all-turf infields, which Edwards said she thinks will hold up better in the rain than the other fields her son plays on.

“And I overheard the boys in the dugout and they’re like, ‘This is the best dugout ever!’” Edwards said.

The fields will be used for local youth leagues during the week and to host travel tournaments and showcases on the weekends. Perfect Game USA, a Cedar-Rapids baseball scouting company, is the main tenant at Prospect Meadows.

Coming soon at TheGazette.com: The long journey to the first pitch at Prospect Meadows, and the economic promise leaders see in it.

