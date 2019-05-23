Prospect Meadows takes victory lap

MARION — The public got its first chance Thursday evening to see Prospect Meadows, a $14 million baseball facility in Marion that’s been years in the making, in action when exhibition games were played on its initial phase.

The public-private partnership at County Home Road and Highway 13 will feature nine fields, including an accessible “Miracle Field” so disabled children can play ball, when the first phase is complete next month. Project leaders are planning a roughly $5 million phase two in 2023, which will add another eight fields.

Britney Edwards, a Mount Vernon resident, said she often travels with her son, Kade, 8, to play baseball. She said his regular Cedar Rapids Reds games will be held at Prospect Meadows in the near future.

“We go to Des Moines quite a bit,” Edwards said, adding that Thursday’s open house was her first time seeing Prospect Meadows. “We knew about it. Honestly, it’s pretty sweet.”

Prospect Meadows has all-turf infields, which Edwards said she thinks will hold up better in the rain than the other fields her son plays on.

“And I overheard the boys in the dugout and they’re like, ‘This is the best dugout ever!’” Edwards said.

The fields will be used for local youth leagues during the week and to host travel tournaments and showcases on the weekends. Perfect Game USA, a Cedar-Rapids baseball scouting company, is the main tenant at Prospect Meadows.

