Community

New Marion YMCA looks to January opening

75,000-square-foot facility is twice the size of old Y

The gymnasium of the new Marion YMCA is seen Friday during a tour of the 75,000-square-foot facility at 3740 Irish Dr. T
The gymnasium of the new Marion YMCA is seen Friday during a tour of the 75,000-square-foot facility at 3740 Irish Dr. The building should be open by mid-January. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/

MARION — With the new Marion YMCA only a couple of months away from opening, local families planted trees outside of the new facility Friday.

“We had a pretty disastrous summer,” city of Marion arborist Mike Cimprich said during the event. “One of the priorities going forward will be to plant more trees on public and private properties.”

Construction of the new Y, at 3740 Irish Dr., should be completed in mid-December, according to Brett Krantz, senior project manager with Knutson Construction.

The gym should open by mid-January, YMCA CEO Bob Carlson said.

“We would like to have a grand opening, but we don’t know how we’re going to do that,” Carlson said.

The new 75,000-square-foot building will replace the current 30,000-square-foot facility at 3100 10th Ave., which was built almost six decades ago.

The new Y, a decade in the making, features a six-lane pool, three full-size basketball courts, multiple racquetball courts and a second floor devoted to weights and cardio machines, plus an indoor one-eighth mile track.

Outside, the grounds will have two regulation-size football fields.

“The facility is fantastic,” Carlson said. “It’s almost built with social distancing in mind. When we were designing it, we weren’t planning it that way, but there’s lots of space. It’s easy to be 6 feet apart.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of the new building began last year. The $19.5 million project has stayed on schedule and under budget through the pandemic and the derecho, Carlson and Krantz said.

Last year, the city received a $400,000 Community Attraction and Tourism grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the project.

“These guys have worked hard to open these doors,” Carlson said during Friday’s event. “It’s going to be a great New Year’s present for all those involved. … We’ve got a great facility here that we’re going to give back to the community.”

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

 

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Trees Forever CEO discusses efforts to 'ReLeaf' across Linn County

Reflections on life: Multilayered meanings behind new public art mounted outside CSPS Hall

Linn-Mar students sign up chain saw artists for auction

Mural adds dash of color to Kingston Village in southwest Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Jones County COVID-19 numbers almost double in two days

More students, staff quarantining in Eastern Iowa school districts as COVID-19 rates rise

2-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall

Biden overtakes Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia, inching closer to win

Recount of 19,000 ballots ordered in tight Iowa U.S. District 2 House race

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.