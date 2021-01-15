First look: Marion's new YMCA opens Monday

After months of building a new facility through a pandemic and a derecho, the brand-new Marion YMCA is set to open to the public on Monday.

The $19.5 million facility, located at 3740 Irish Dr., has been under construction for a total of 13 months and the opening is a dream come true, CEO and President Bob Carlson told The Gazette on Friday.

“It feels fantastic,” Carlson said. “It’s a dream come true for the region and the community.”

The new 75,000 square-foot, two-floor facility features a variety of fitness equipment and amenities.

The first floor includes three, full-size basketball courts, two racquetball courts, a six-lane lap pool and splashpad.

The second floor holds all of the cardiovascular and strength training equipment, fitness classrooms and a ⅛ mile indoor track overlooking the basketball courts.

The grounds will have two, regulation-size football fields.

Carlson said now, the Y will look forward to 2021, balancing moving forward from a tough 2020 while also looking at keeping gym-goers safe with social-distancing rules and capacity caps for different sections of the facility.

When there’s not a pandemic, the facility’s capacity is 500 people.

“We’re not exactly sure how fast or how many people are coming,” he said. “We’ve been selling memberships since Jan. 4 and we’ve held virtual tours and that’s been successful… We did build our fitness area with social-distancing in mind.”

As for what’s next for the organization, which faced a financially-difficult year that included struggling to give refunds after a canceled Camp Wapsi season and the closing of its Mercy Health Plaza location in July, Carlson said the goal is to get back to programming.

Carlson told The Gazette in November that in 2020, operations were down almost 45 percent.

“Hopefully everything starts going the right direction with the pandemic and vaccinations,” he said. “We need to get back to our programs. We’re planning on opening Camp Wapsi this summer and we’re hoping 80 percent or greater with the numbers.”

Additionally the Y and Marion Parks and Recreation will merge its programming and share different groups that can utilize the new facility. Carlson said staff will be preserved as well through the shared programs.

Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly told The Gazette on Friday that the facility is a great asset for the community and the region.

“I think it’s going to be an amazing facility that will serve our community for years to come,” AbouAssaly said. “In our visioning process more than a decade ago, a community rec center was the number one project the community wanted. We’re really pleased with this partnership with the Y.”

