Linn County nonprofits partner for COVID-19 disaster fund

CEDAR RAPIDS — Local nonprofits announced Tuesday they are partnering to establish a “disaster response fund” to offset losses in Linn County due to COVID-19.

The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, in partnership with United Way of East Central Iowa and the Hall-Perrine Foundation, have created the fund targeting vulnerable groups and people.

“As our communities and vulnerable populations face unprecedented challenges, this unrestricted fund will provide the community with a flexible strategy for charitable giving in this time of great need,” according to a news release.

The fund will be directed to the most pressing need.

“Initially, this fund will provide economic and health support for those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and related closures,” according to the news release. “In the long term, the fund will respond to the additional needs that are sure to arise.”

The groups did not yet announce the size of the fund or the process for disbursing it.

