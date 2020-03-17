CORONAVIRUS

Linn County nonprofits partner for COVID-19 disaster fund

Aid intended to help Linn's most vulnerable

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:37PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Linn County nonprofits partner for COVID-19 disaster fund

07:59PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Hospitals reallocate staffing, supplies in event of COVID-19 patient surge

07:08PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Most Linn County government buildings close due to COVID-19

05:49PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Cedar Rapids metro golf courses currently open for play

05:29PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Hy-Vee temporarily cuts store hours due to coronavirus

05:03PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Gyms are closed in Iowa, but fitness quest continues
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Local nonprofits announced Tuesday they are partnering to establish a “disaster response fund” to offset losses in Linn County due to COVID-19.

The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, in partnership with United Way of East Central Iowa and the Hall-Perrine Foundation, have created the fund targeting vulnerable groups and people.

“As our communities and vulnerable populations face unprecedented challenges, this unrestricted fund will provide the community with a flexible strategy for charitable giving in this time of great need,” according to a news release.

The fund will be directed to the most pressing need.

“Initially, this fund will provide economic and health support for those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and related closures,” according to the news release. “In the long term, the fund will respond to the additional needs that are sure to arise.”

The groups did not yet announce the size of the fund or the process for disbursing it.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:32PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Iowa City closes city hall to public at COVID-19 precaution

04:22PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Cedar Rapids Kernels close Veterans Memorial Stadium for next 4 weeks

03:56PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Swisher distillery turns alcohol into hand cleaner after COVID-19 strains suppli ...

03:52PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

University of Iowa employees directed to work remotely

03:50PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Iowa lawmakers make history with suspended session

03:49PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Cedar Rapids Transit to limit passengers to 10 per bus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Morelli

The Gazette

All articles by B.A.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Hospitals reallocate staffing, supplies in event of COVID-19 patient surge

Most Linn County government buildings close due to COVID-19

Cedar Rapids metro golf courses currently open for play

Hy-Vee temporarily cuts store hours due to coronavirus

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Patrons of Cedar Rapids restaurant asked to self isolate after DJ diagnosed with COVID-19

Trump wants quick, sizable checks sent to public in virus response

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closes bars and restaurants, declaring public health disaster emergency

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 17: 6 New COVID-19 cases identified in Iowa

Iowa lawmakers make history with suspended session

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.