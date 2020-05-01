Iowa's beloved 'Hula-Hoop Tree' cut down by landowner

AMBER — The Hula-Hoop Tree, one of Eastern Iowa’s most whimsical tourist attractions, was taken down this week out of safety concerns.

The tree was taken down by the landowner, Jon Zirkelbach, who also happens to be a Jones County Supervisor.

The Amber Iowa Hula-Hoop Tree Facebook page posted Friday that the tree, dubbed “Her Majesty” by fans, will “live in memories, photographs and videos” of all who have visited. “

Like the COVID-19 situation we’ve all been enduring, decisions (and) actions are implemented for the safety of the public. We will miss her VERY MUCH, but we are relieved that She’s been taken down before any tragedy befell a visitor,” it was written on their Facebook page.

Zirkelbach could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

Concerns about the dangers the Hula-Hoop Tree poses began in ernest in September 2019, when Jones County Supervisors met with the county attorney about the county’s liability of the tree or branches were to fall on someone or damage cars parked nearby.

At the time, no decision was made to cut it down.

Jones County Supervisor Wayne Manternach said the Board of Supervisors did not request anyone to cut down the tree.

Jones County Engineer Derek Snead said last year that the tree, although in the county right of way, did not pose a safety risk for drivers. The speed limit along E23 County Home Road north of Anamosa where the tree was located, was decreased from 55 to 35 miles per hour by county supervisors.

“We dropped the speed limit so people would be more safe as far as traffic flow is concerned,” Manternach said. “As far as I was concerned, it was OK to stay there, but if the landowner wished to have it down it was his decision.”

Hula hoops first began appearing on the tree in 2015. Since then, the scraggly, leafless tree was decorated with hundreds of the plastic hoops. It has for years brought onlookers to the small community of Amber, home to about 35 houses.

Hundreds of fans of the tree commented on the Facebook post Friday, telling their stories of visiting the tree and sharing pictures.

“This is very sad,” wrote Lori Westmark. “This tree has had a magical symbol to many. My daughter and I were (going) to come yesterday ... Now we won’t ever have that change ... It offered a freedom, a sort of peace, a sign of joy and hope ...”

“This is so heartbreaking,” Tracy Edminster wrote. “We loved the magical, whimsical, beautiful Hula-Hoop Tree ... Pictures don’t do the tree justice.”

Other people voiced anger at the tree being taken down.

“I’m most definitely not relieved that no notice was given,” wrote David Schick. “It’s not fair to a lot of people. Major dislike.”

Still others were supportive and understanding of the safety threat it might impose.

“Thanks for being responsible and so caring of other’s safety,” wrote Renee Adams. “You did the right thing.”

Bobby Krum, president of the Amber Community Club, told The Gazette in September 2019, that the club would consider resurrecting a monument of the tree or choosing a secondary tree to place the hula hoops on if it were ever cut down.

