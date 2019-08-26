Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation announces earlier fall grant cycle

The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation announces its third grant cycle of 2019 for local charitable nonprofits that provide services in Linn County. This year’s fall deadline has been moved forward, and applications will be accepted until Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m. The earlier grant deadline is a result of input from local nonprofits and will allow organizations to plan their fundraising more efficiently.

The foundation accepts applications from nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(3) status, governmental organizations and non-501(c)(3) organizations that have completed arrangements to obtain a fiscal sponsor. Grant applications are submitted online at www.gcrcf.org. The online grant portal will open on Thursday. On the website, applicants can find more information about funding opportunities as well as information on how to use the online application portal.

For this grant cycle, applications will be accepted for the following funds:

l Program Fund: Supports new, innovative programs and sustains current and/or ongoing programs. Grant awards are a maximum of $60,000 (maximum of $30,000 in any given year). Grants can be multiyear grants up to three years depending on the organizational age and size.

l Organizational Development Fund: Supports nonprofits in building their capacity to carry out their mission. Grant awards are from $2,000 to $15,000. Organizations that have been fully operational for two years or longer are eligible.

l Linn County Fund: Supports efforts that enhance the quality of life and community development in Linn County (outside of the metro areas of Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha and Robins). Grant awards are generally up to $10,000. Organizations based in the Cedar Rapids area may apply for projects benefiting non-metro Linn County.

l Competitive Donor-Advised Funds: Supports nonprofits that align with the funding priorities of the donor-advisors. The foundation accepts grant applications for a number of local corporations and family foundations. The programs, grant award sizes and activities to be funded are determined by each donor-advisor and may include programmatic or operating support, capital campaigns, event sponsorships and religious activities. Applications for competitive donor-advised funds from CRST International and McGrath Automotive Group will be accepted accept applications through Sept. 20.

In addition, the foundation is accepting applications for the Creating Safe, Equitable and Thriving Communities (SET) Fund that are due on Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m. A total of $120,000 will be available for programming that approaches systemic causes of economic, racial and academic disparities and/or aims to avoid, reduce or stop high risk behaviors that can lead to involvement with the criminal justice system. Details about planning sessions and more information about this funding opportunity can be found online at www.gcrcf.org.

For more information on the Program Fund or Competitive Donor-Advised Funds, contact Elizabeth Cwik at (319) 774-2372 or elizabeth.cwik@gcrcf.org. For more information on the Organizational Development Fund or Linn County Fund, contact Rochelle Naylor at (319) 774-2373 or rochelle.naylor@gcrcf.org. For more information on the Creating Safe, Equitable and Thriving Communities (SET) Fund, contact Rachel Rockwell at (319) 200-4007 or rachel.rockwell@gcrcf.org.